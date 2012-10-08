"Baby box" for unwanted infants
A "baby box" (L) is seen at Joosarang church as preacher Jeong Young-ran and two children, who were abandoned at the church years earlier and have been raised there ever since, go out for a walk in Seoul September 20, 2012. Pastor Lee Jong-rak, who runs the "baby box" at the church where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law...more
A "baby box" (L) is seen at Joosarang church as preacher Jeong Young-ran and two children, who were abandoned at the church years earlier and have been raised there ever since, go out for a walk in Seoul September 20, 2012. Pastor Lee Jong-rak, who runs the "baby box" at the church where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law aimed protecting the rights of children. South Korea is trying to shed a reputation of being a source of babies for adoption by people abroad. It is encouraging domestic adoption and tightening up the process of a child's transfer from birth mother to adoptive parents. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak adjusts the blanket around an abandoned two-week-old baby boy in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak carries a baby, abandoned a day earlier at a "baby box" at his Joosarang church, to hand it over to ward officials as portraits of other abandoned children raised and adopted by him are seen on a wall of the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak holds an abandoned baby boy as he prays at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A policeman (R) talks on a phone as preacher Jeong Young-ran looks on after a mother abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A letter from a mother who abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church is seen inside an office at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A police officer collects DNA samples from two abandoned babies after the babies were left at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ward officials, who did not want to be identified, hold abandoned babies as they head to a child advocacy centre after the babies had undergone checkups at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A ward official takes care of a baby who was abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church, before the baby's medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A baby abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church waits for a medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An abandoned baby is seen reflected in a closet after it was found in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Sae-byeok, 3, who was abandoned at a "baby box" at Joosarang church, is seen at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee On-u (L), 6, and Lee Jin-ri, 5, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church and has been there raised since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Choi Seol, 19, is seen at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Choi, a disabled person, was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Jin-ri (front), 5, and Choi Seol, 19, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church years earlier and have been raised since then at the church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak plays with Lee On-u, 6, a disabled child who was abandoned, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Eun-hye, 7, prays during a worship session at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Lee was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
