Choreography college

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. Kudryavtsev, accompanied by his fellow student, Marina Volkova, 16, prepared before taking part in a professional one-week-long ballet contest, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of a well-known Russian choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, along with actors from opera and...more

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. Kudryavtsev, accompanied by his fellow student, Marina Volkova, 16, prepared before taking part in a professional one-week-long ballet contest, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of a well-known Russian choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, along with actors from opera and ballet theatres and graduates of choreographic colleges from different Russian cities. Kudryavtsev and Volkova are winners of the 2011 Grand Prix of the St.-Petersburg's Mikhailovsky Theatre all-Russian ballet schools competition. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Marina Volkova, 16, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, stretches inside her room at the campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yuri Kudryavtsev (rear), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, spend time at their campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Marina Volkova, 16, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, trains in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform in front of trainers at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, train in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yuri Kudryavtsev (R), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, train in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform during their modern choreographic composition "12 Chairs " as they take part in a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Participants are seen on the stage of the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre during a professional ballet contest, a part of the 2nd "Ballet XXI century" forum, in Krasnoyarsk, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, waits backstage during a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yuri Kudryavtsev (rear), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform during their modern choreographic composition "12 Chairs " as they take part in a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, performs during a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, performs during a ballet contest at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

