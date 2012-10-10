Overloaded
Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a roamore
Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a road in Dargai, in the Malakand district, northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A traffic jam, one of five key issues Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outlined in his Al Nhada project, ismore
A traffic jam, one of five key issues Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outlined in his Al Nhada project, is pictured in old Cairo, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An overcrowded train leaves Dhaka's Airport rail station ahead of the Muslim festival Eid-al-Adha, Decembermore
An overcrowded train leaves Dhaka's Airport rail station ahead of the Muslim festival Eid-al-Adha, December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
A man rides a tricycle loaded with lounge chairs along a road in Beijing June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gramore
A man rides a tricycle loaded with lounge chairs along a road in Beijing June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man transports used empty plastic cans on a horse cart to a junkyard at Panchkula in the northern Indian more
A man transports used empty plastic cans on a horse cart to a junkyard at Panchkula in the northern Indian state of Haryana, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A bus is driven past a market in Maidan Shahr, capital of Wardak Province, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhmore
A bus is driven past a market in Maidan Shahr, capital of Wardak Province, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable markmore
A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable market in Kathmandu, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A recyclable materials collector stands in front of her overloaded tricycle on a main street in central Beimore
A recyclable materials collector stands in front of her overloaded tricycle on a main street in central Beijing, March 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents ride on a pick-up truck that supplies milk and other items in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, Septemmore
Residents ride on a pick-up truck that supplies milk and other items in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A passenger carries his belongings at a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province January 12, 2009. REUTmore
A passenger carries his belongings at a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carries styrofoam for recycling on her bicycle in a street in Shanghai October 5, 2006. REUTERS/more
A woman carries styrofoam for recycling on her bicycle in a street in Shanghai October 5, 2006. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
A porter carries goods on his head as he walks along a street in Mumbai January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Simore
A porter carries goods on his head as he walks along a street in Mumbai January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man loads rice straw on his horse-cart in Thuan Thanh district, 30 km (18.6 miles) from Hanoi, June 22, 2more
A man loads rice straw on his horse-cart in Thuan Thanh district, 30 km (18.6 miles) from Hanoi, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Kham
A man pulls a cart loaded with recyclable materials amid heavy rain in Nanjing, Jiangsu province July 22, 2more
A man pulls a cart loaded with recyclable materials amid heavy rain in Nanjing, Jiangsu province July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A porter carries a set of sofas as Maoist activists blocked roads throughout the country for two hours in pmore
A porter carries a set of sofas as Maoist activists blocked roads throughout the country for two hours in protest against President Dr. Ram Baran Yadav in Kathmandu, June 9, 2009. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha
A man transports fodder on his bullock cart on the outskirts of Faisalabad, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hmore
A man transports fodder on his bullock cart on the outskirts of Faisalabad, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain
An Indian laborer pulls his overloaded handcart on a road in the western Indian city of Bombay, July 14, 20more
An Indian laborer pulls his overloaded handcart on a road in the western Indian city of Bombay, July 14, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, Novembemore
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
North Koreans look at a Chinese boat for tourists on Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, Julymore
North Koreans look at a Chinese boat for tourists on Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A woman labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on International Women's Day in Jirania village on the omore
A woman labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on International Women's Day in Jirania village on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
下一个
Mental health institutions
To mark World Mental Health Day, a look at patients and their support workers.
A vision of Mary Magdalene
Faithful gather in Wisconsin every year to celebrate the anniversary of an apparition of Mary Magdalene which appeared to Adele Brise, a young Belgian immigrant...
Art in the austerity age
Artists and protesters depict their debt crisis woes.
Living in coffins
Twenty-four Hong Kong residents live in wooden boxes, or "coffin homes," packed in a single apartment of just over 500 square feet.
精选图集
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.