<p>Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a road in Dargai, in the Malakand district, northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

<p>A traffic jam, one of five key issues Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outlined in his Al Nhada project, is pictured in old Cairo, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>An overcrowded train leaves Dhaka's Airport rail station ahead of the Muslim festival Eid-al-Adha, December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman</p>

<p>A man rides a tricycle loaded with lounge chairs along a road in Beijing June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A man transports used empty plastic cans on a horse cart to a junkyard at Panchkula in the northern Indian state of Haryana, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

<p>A bus is driven past a market in Maidan Shahr, capital of Wardak Province, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

<p>A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable market in Kathmandu, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A recyclable materials collector stands in front of her overloaded tricycle on a main street in central Beijing, March 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Residents ride on a pick-up truck that supplies milk and other items in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Faruk </p>

<p>A passenger carries his belongings at a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A woman carries styrofoam for recycling on her bicycle in a street in Shanghai October 5, 2006. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

<p>A porter carries goods on his head as he walks along a street in Mumbai January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A man loads rice straw on his horse-cart in Thuan Thanh district, 30 km (18.6 miles) from Hanoi, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>A man pulls a cart loaded with recyclable materials amid heavy rain in Nanjing, Jiangsu province July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Sean Yong </p>

<p>A porter carries a set of sofas as Maoist activists blocked roads throughout the country for two hours in protest against President Dr. Ram Baran Yadav in Kathmandu, June 9, 2009. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha </p>

<p>A man transports fodder on his bullock cart on the outskirts of Faisalabad, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain </p>

<p>An Indian laborer pulls his overloaded handcart on a road in the western Indian city of Bombay, July 14, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim </p>

<p>A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

<p>North Koreans look at a Chinese boat for tourists on Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen </p>

<p>A woman labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on International Women's Day in Jirania village on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

