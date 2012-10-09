Art in the austerity age

A carnival reveller poses in front of a float depicting European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (L) giving water to Portuguese Prime Minister Passos Coelho (R), alongside Foreign Minister Paulo Portas and IMF delegation chief Paul Thomson (back), at the Torres Vedras parade February 21, 2012. The Portuguese have mostly quietly accepted reforms in the labour market, soaring unemployment and cuts to welfare to rein in their debt mountain - but calls to cancel the centuries-old tradition of carnival went a step too far. The government tried, in the name of austerity imposed by international lenders, to force the end of the public holiday but the country effectively shut down all the same as the Portuguese refused to go without their pre-Lent festival. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro