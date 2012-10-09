版本:
A vision of Mary Magdalene

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

The grave marker of Sister Marie Adele Brise lies next to the church where worshipers pray late in the evening of a all night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Rosaries for worshipers are seen during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers pause as they walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Rev. Peter Stryker holds service before worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

