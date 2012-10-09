版本:
Mental health institutions

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Mercedes Garcia, the director of a residency for severely mentally disabled adults run by Fuente Agria Foundation, hugs a patient at the residency in Puertollano, central Spain, March 2, 2012. The residency has been running on fumes for months because the local government, squeezed by austerity measures to combat the euro zone debt crisis, has not paid its share of expenses. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Mental health institutions

