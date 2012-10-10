版本:
2012年 10月 11日 星期四 03:05 BJT

Launching SpaceX

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

<p>With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX</p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

<p>With the Earth's horizon as a backdrop, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen berthed to the International Space Station, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

With the Earth's horizon as a backdrop, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen berthed to the International Space Station, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>SpaceX spacecrafts the Dragon (L) and the DragonRider sit on display before NASA Administrator Charles Bolden and SpaceX CEO and Chief Designer Elon Musk address SpaceX employees following the first successful mission by a private company to carry supplies to the International Space Station at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

SpaceX spacecrafts the Dragon (L) and the DragonRider sit on display before NASA Administrator Charles Bolden and SpaceX CEO and Chief Designer Elon Musk address SpaceX employees following the first successful mission by a private company to carry supplies to the International Space Station at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

<p>The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

<p>The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen attached to the end of the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is unberthed in preparation for its return to earth, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen attached to the end of the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is unberthed in preparation for its return to earth, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS /Michael Brown</p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS /Michael Brown

<p>The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen docked to the Harmony node of the International Space Station with the Japanese Kibo Laboratory module in the foreground and the earth in the background, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen docked to the Harmony node of the International Space Station with the Japanese Kibo Laboratory module in the foreground and the earth in the background, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

<p>SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force station in Cape Canaveral, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force station in Cape Canaveral, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen attached to the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is unberthed in preparation for its return to earth, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV</p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen attached to the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is unberthed in preparation for its return to earth, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

<p>Space Exploration Technologies' Falcon 9 rocket is prepared for a launch attempt from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Space Exploration Technologies' Falcon 9 rocket is prepared for a launch attempt from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown

<p>The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown </p>

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown

