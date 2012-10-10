版本:
Festival of Lights

<p>The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. Several landmarks of the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, will be illuminated during the festival. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. Several landmarks of the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, will be illuminated during the festival. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>The Berliner Dom cathedral and the television tower are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The Berliner Dom cathedral and the television tower are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>The Siegessaeule (victory column) is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The Siegessaeule (victory column) is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>The Berliner Dom cathedral and the television tower are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The Berliner Dom cathedral and the television tower are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>The Berlin Concert Hall is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The Berlin Concert Hall is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>The light installation featuring the movie "Skyfall" is projected at an office building during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The light installation featuring the movie "Skyfall" is projected at an office building during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>The U.S. embassy is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The U.S. embassy is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>The Berlin Concert Hall (L) and French Cathedral (R) at the Gendarmenmarkt square are illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The Berlin Concert Hall (L) and French Cathedral (R) at the Gendarmenmarkt square are illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>The Quadriga on top of the Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The Quadriga on top of the Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>The Berliner Dom cathedral is illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

2012年 10月 11日

The Berliner Dom cathedral is illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

