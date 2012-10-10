版本:
Getting around Myanmar

<p>In this long exposure photo, vehicles pass the intersection in front of the famous Sule Pagoda in central Yangon September 24, 2012. Yangon is a town of taxis, small privately owned buses and other improvised vehicles providing alternative to the choking public transport. Years of isolation and trade-crippling sanctions have left Myanmar's streets with one of the world's oldest vehicle fleets, dominated by wheezing Japanese cars from the 1980s or older. As Myanmar opens up, the most immediate physical changes are on its streets, as new cars begin plying roads long dominated by rattletrap buses and rusting taxies. Barely changed since the British colonial era in the early 20th century, some of the decades-old buses and trains are starting to be retired. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Drivers of different vehicles wait for passengers to arrive by ferry from Yangon to Dallah Township September 18, 2012. Dallah Township, a short ferry ride across the river, is the place where the big city touches the province. Thousands of daily migrants cross the river to Dallah using dangerous long tail boats and cheap government operated ferries. As soon as a ferry unloads passengers, hundreds of rickshaws, motorcycles, pick-up trucks and small busses start their loud performance to get people on-board. They don't leave on schedule and are often overcrowded. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A girl waits for other passengers to fill a pick-up truck in Dallah Township, Yangon September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Drivers of different vehicles wait for passengers to arrive by ferry from Yangon to Dallah township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Schoolgirls read a letter as they sit among other passengers travelling on a government-owned ferry to Dallah Township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A government-owned ferry arrives in Dallah township September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A government-owned ferry arrives in Dallah township September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Passengers wait for a bus to leave a station in front of a shopping mall in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A driver rests in a hammock under his truck parked in central Yangon September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Schoolgirls look through the windows of a legendary 'Bayboo' bus as they wait for a ride outside Yangon September 18, 2012. On line 61, several 'Bayboo' (big belly in Burmese) buses take passengers from North Dagon Township to the city. Possibly the oldest operating bus in the world, 'Bayboo' is an improvised local legend that has maneuvered dirty roads for over 70 years. The original vehicle, whose only charm is its spectacular ugliness, was a WWII military Chevrolet C15. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Khin Aung, the driver of the legendary "Bayboo" bus on line 61 stands in front of it as he stops to pick-up passengers in Yangon's suburbs September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Buddhist monks sit inside a legendary 'Bayboo' bus as they wait for a ride outside Yangon September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Passengers wait for a legendary "Bayboo" bus to leave the station in North Dagon Township September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Potential buyers listen to a seller's offer at a saloon for newly imported cars in central Yangon September 23, 2012. Saloons with newly imported vehicles recently mushroomed across the country offering everything from Indian micro cars to super expensive Rolls Royce models. It is much easier and cheaper to import cars nowadays.The incredibly complicated and expensive procedure has been replaced with something more affordable. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Sein Pain blesses a newly imported car at the shrine built around a banyan tree outside Yangon September 19, 2012. In a country with ancient cars on bad roads and insurance almost an unknown term, travel is a dangerous necessity. The tree gives protection for a safe journey. For over one hundred years, drivers of ox-carts, trucks, buses and cars bring their newly acquired vehicles to the Shwe Nyaung Pin Nat Shrine and its magic tree for blessing and protection. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>People sleep inside a circular train stopped at Yangon's central station September 17, 2012. Around Yangon, with its growing and increasingly demanding population of almost five million, a circular train operates, moving passengers through its suburbs. On a three hour long ride, a train made of rusted vehicles marked with different classes but little visible difference between them, takes passengers around the city stopping briefly at numerous small stations. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A young man uses a pay phone as the circular train arrives at Yangon's central station September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>People look from a circular train as it stops at a station in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>People and their goods travel on a circular train in Yangon's suburbs as rain falls September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A man with a wooden leg cleans rubbish from the tracks of a circular train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Passengers are reflected in a window of a bus taking them from a plane to the airport building in Mandalay September 22, 2012. There are four domestic airlines in Myanmar, one state owned and three private, flying to numerous airports across the country. Some airlines operate on what is called "the air bus system" where propeller airplanes fly around and stop in different cities. There are not enough passengers for direct flights to all of the destinations in the country so the only profitable, but sometimes exhausting way to fly, is to stop and pick up passengers on the way to the final destination. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Staff work behind the glass barrier of a ticket office for Myanmar Airways in central Yangon September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Staff are reflected in a wing of a Fokker 28 airplane on the tarmac of Yangon domestic terminal September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Men ride on the back of a pick-up truck in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A man peers from inside a bus traveling across a bridge in Yangon's suburbs September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

