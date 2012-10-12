Supersonic jets
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Cougar helicopter of the Swiss Air Force releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force Northrop F-5E Tiger II fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force Pilatus PC 21 performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet taxis during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A Swiss Air Force Pilatus PC 21 performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Spectators watch a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performing during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A pilot climbs out of a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
