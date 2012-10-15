The real Gangnam style
People walk on the street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 2, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Part of the Gangnam area in Seoul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
People come out at Gangnam subway station in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Women walk out of a shop on the Garosugil or the Tree-Lined Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Diners look at a menu at a dining bar in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A woman looks at her smartphone as she walks past a store on the Garosugil or the Tree-Lined Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
People drink at the Ichie, one of the popular Japanese-style bars in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
People walk on the street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Women smile as they walk out of a shop on the Garosugil or the Tree-Lined Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A manager looks at wines at the Marco Polo restaurant at the Grand Intercontinental Hotel in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Manager of the Ichie, one of the popular Japanese-style bars in the Gangnam area, shows a dish of sliced raw fish in Seoul October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
People walk along Apgujeong Rodeo Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
People talk at a cafe in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Plastic surgeon Park Yong-joon treats a patient at the Wonjin cosmetic surgery in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An indoor swimming pool is seen at the top of a luxury hotel in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A woman walks past a Porsche on the Garosugil or the Tree-Lined Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 3, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TRAVEL SOCIETY)
Owner and chef Lee You-Suk poses with a signature dish of quail at the Louis Cinq, one of the most famous and luxurious pubs in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 6, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FOOD SOCIETY)
A woman walks past a designer-brand shop on the Garosugil or the Tree-Lined Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 5, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Women walk out of a Massimo Dutti clothes store on the Garosugil or the Tree-Lined Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 5, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TRAVEL)
A woman carries her puppy at a cafe in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 3, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ANIMALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Staff work at the Marco Polo restaurant at the Grand Intercontinental Hotel in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 2, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TRAVEL)
Part of Gangnam area is seen down the Han River (L) in Seoul October 2, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: CITYSCAPE ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TRAVEL)
Chefs prepare a dish at the Marco Polo restaurant at the Grand Intercontinental Hotel in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 2, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TRAVEL)
Autographs and pictures of South Korean entertainers are seen at a cafe in front of the office of JYP Entertainment in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 3, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
People talk and have dinner at a Korean BBQ restaurant on the Garosugil or the Tree-Lined Street in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 5, 2012.Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TRAVEL)