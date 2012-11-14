版本:
2012年 11月 15日

Autumn colors

<p>A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

<p>Joggers run along a path in a park on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

<p>A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Girls throw autumn leafs in the air on an embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>The Shard building seen through autumn leaves in central London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>A policeman walks along a street covered with ginko leaves in front of a wall of Gyeongbok Palace on a late autumn day in central Seoul, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

<p>A woman stretches her arms as she walks along a tree-lined path on an autumn day in a central Beijing park November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower during an autumn in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>A Cormorant dries his feathers as autumn colours are reflected in the water at a park in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

<p>Dead leaves cover an old BMW automobile in a private parking lot on a cold and misty autumn morning in Hanau, 35 km (21 miles) south of Frankfurt, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>People stroll by a statue of Prussian King Frederick the Great during an autumn's day at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Autumn leaves of trees cover and surround a section of the Great Wall of China that is decaying and overgrown with vegetation near the village of Xiang Shui Hu, located 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Water drops down on colourful leaves in a wood during a sunny autumn day near the village of Orscholz in the German province of Saarland October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

<p>A sparrow is fed by a man at Madrid's Retiro park during an autumn day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

<p>A woman rests and reads a newspaper in a park on a sunny autumn afternoon in Vienna October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

<p>A duck swims in a pond on a sunny autumn day at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

<p>A yellow leaf falls next to a statue in the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. The Summer Garden, once a favourite place of the Russian Tsars, is a popular place to rest for townspeople and tourists. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Visitors view changing autumn leaves at the Westonbirt Arboretum in southwest England October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>A white swan swims in a pond at the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

<p>A woman cycles in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A cat perches on the window sill of a vine-covered cottage on an Autumn day near Helperby, northern England October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

<p>Rain drops form on the autumn leaves of small bushes in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 12, 2012. After a record-breaking dry spell since August, a welcomed several days of rain has moved in over the area. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

<p>A woman walks on a pavement covered with autumn leaves in central Minsk, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

<p>A fallen leaf is seen on the red rocks next to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse during an Autumn day at Laugharne, south Wales October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden </p>

