Educating Pakistan's girls

<p>Girls attend a lesson outside a damaged classroom at Government Girls Primary School No. 3, which was bombed by suspected militants, in Swabi, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

<p>A girl covers her face with her headscarf while attending a class on the lawn at Government Girls Primary School No. 3, which was bombed by suspected militants, in Swabi, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

<p>Teacher Noorzia Khan, 16, writes letters from the Kalasha alphabet on a blackboard during a lesson at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 13, 2011. The Kalash, who number about 3,500 in Pakistan's population of 180 million, are spread over three valleys along the border with Afghanistan and are known for their distinctive dress, vibrant religious festivals, and polytheism. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway</p>

<p>Kalash students attend a class at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway</p>

<p>Kalash female students walk to class through the entrance of the Kalasha Dur and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway</p>

<p>Female students Shaista (R), 12, and Rabia (L), 10, read aloud while taking part in class in Buner district about 220 km (137 miles) by road from Pakistan's capital Islamabad on August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

<p>Muslim girls learn how to read the Koran at a mosque in Peshawar northwest Pakistan June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

<p>Internally displaced girls fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley hold classes inside a tent at an UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam</p>

<p>A Pakistani Kashmiri girl student reads a book in front of her classmates in a school at Chilliana village 156 km (97 miles) South of Pakistani capital Islamabad January 14, 2004. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

<p>Two-year-old Lyba is photographed sitting with other students, while learning how to recite the Koran, at the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia Seminary Islamic Study School in Karachi January 21, 2012. About 6,000 boys and girls are educated, fed and housed at the madrasa, or religious school. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

<p>Girls are seen between classes at a military-funded school in Sagi, located in Mohmand Agency along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Girls read loudly while attending a class at a makeshift school tent in Mingora, located in Pakistan's Swat Valley, about 260 km (161 miles) by road northwest of Islamabad September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

<p>Children attend an open-air class at a UNESCO-sponsored school on the outskirts of Pakistan capital Islamabad January 13, 2002. REUTERS/Claro Cortes</p>

<p>Six-year-old Mozama leads a class in a lesson at the Rabia Beulkhi School for girls in Quetta's Hazaratown November 2, 2001. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>An internally displaced girl, who fled a military offensive in the Swat Valley region, attends a class at the UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) Sheik Yaseen camp in Mardan district, about 150 km (93 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad June 27, 2009. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>An Afghan refugee girl sits with classmates at an open-air class at a UNESCO-sponsored school on the outskirts of Pakistan capital Islamabad January 13, 2002. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

<p>An internally displaced girl, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, sits in a class inside a tent at a UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) on the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam</p>

<p>A girl is photographed while attending a religious class at a mosque in the outskirts of Islamabad August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

<p>Internally displaced girls, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, gather before going to their classes at a school inside a UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in Pakistan's Swabi district, located about 120 km (75 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

<p>Internally displaced girls fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley hold classes inside a tent at an UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam</p>

