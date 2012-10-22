版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 01:35 BJT

Acting like a soldier

<p>A man dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier checks toy weapons before a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park, one of two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, north China's Shanxi province, October 20, 2012. Visitors to the theme parks pay to participate in a dress-up action play with performers, where they can choose to role play as soldiers from the Japanese army or the Eighth Route Army, with professional sound and lighting effects. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A man dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier checks toy weapons before a live action role-playing game basmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A man dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier checks toy weapons before a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park, one of two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, north China's Shanxi province, October 20, 2012. Visitors to the theme parks pay to participate in a dress-up action play with performers, where they can choose to role play as soldiers from the Japanese army or the Eighth Route Army, with professional sound and lighting effects. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 20
<p>Actors dressed as Japanese military soldiers pretend to shoot a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Route Army soldier during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, north China, October 20, 2012. A performance named "Mountain Taihang" is also available where visitors can watch performers put on a live-action show depicting the China-Japan war. The show and the parks, located near the former headquarters of the Eighth Route Army, a military group controlled by the Communist Party of China during the Chinese Civil War and the Second Sino-Japanese War, cost the Wuxiang government around 500 million RMB ($80 million) to construct. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Actors dressed as Japanese military soldiers pretend to shoot a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Route more

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Actors dressed as Japanese military soldiers pretend to shoot a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Route Army soldier during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, north China, October 20, 2012. A performance named "Mountain Taihang" is also available where visitors can watch performers put on a live-action show depicting the China-Japan war. The show and the parks, located near the former headquarters of the Eighth Route Army, a military group controlled by the Communist Party of China during the Chinese Civil War and the Second Sino-Japanese War, cost the Wuxiang government around 500 million RMB ($80 million) to construct. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 20
<p>An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer pretends to kill a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Route Army soldier during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer pretends to kill a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Roumore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer pretends to kill a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Route Army soldier during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 20
<p>An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer performs during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer performs during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Parmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer performs during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 20
<p>A boy dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A boy dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game basemore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A boy dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 20
<p>An actor dressed as a Japanese military soldier jumps and kicks a man acting as a villager during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An actor dressed as a Japanese military soldier jumps and kicks a man acting as a villager during a performmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

An actor dressed as a Japanese military soldier jumps and kicks a man acting as a villager during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 20
<p>An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer performs during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer performs during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Parmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer performs during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 20
<p>A visitor uses a toy weapon to shoot pictures of Japanese military soldiers displayed as targets at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A visitor uses a toy weapon to shoot pictures of Japanese military soldiers displayed as targets at a guerrmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A visitor uses a toy weapon to shoot pictures of Japanese military soldiers displayed as targets at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 20
<p>Wooden guns are placed next to portraits of late Chairman Mao Zedong (R) and late commander-in-chief Zhu De at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Wooden guns are placed next to portraits of late Chairman Mao Zedong (R) and late commander-in-chief Zhu Demore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Wooden guns are placed next to portraits of late Chairman Mao Zedong (R) and late commander-in-chief Zhu De at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 20
<p>Visitors use toy weapons to shoot pictures of Japanese military soldiers displayed as targets at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Visitors use toy weapons to shoot pictures of Japanese military soldiers displayed as targets at a guerrillmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Visitors use toy weapons to shoot pictures of Japanese military soldiers displayed as targets at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 20
<p>A woman dressed as a Japanese military soldier walks in a trench during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A woman dressed as a Japanese military soldier walks in a trench during a live action role-playing game basmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A woman dressed as a Japanese military soldier walks in a trench during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 20
<p>A boy dressed as a Japanese military soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A boy dressed as a Japanese military soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game basedmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A boy dressed as a Japanese military soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man dressed as a Japanese military soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A man dressed as a Japanese military soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game basedmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A man dressed as a Japanese military soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 20
<p>A man pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on a computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A man pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on a computer game "Stalker", at a guemore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A man pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on a computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man sits next to a sculpture of soldiers and local residents outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A man sits next to a sculpture of soldiers and local residents outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park imore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A man sits next to a sculpture of soldiers and local residents outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 20
<p>Performers play drums outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Performers play drums outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012more

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Performers play drums outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 20
<p>Performers wave large red flags during a large scale live-action show near two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Performers wave large red flags during a large scale live-action show near two theme parks on the outskirtsmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Performers wave large red flags during a large scale live-action show near two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 20
<p>A resident walks past a sculpture of a broad sword outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A resident walks past a sculpture of a broad sword outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang comore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

A resident walks past a sculpture of a broad sword outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
18 / 20
<p>Local villagers dressed as Eighth Route Army soldiers perform during a large scale live-action show near two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Local villagers dressed as Eighth Route Army soldiers perform during a large scale live-action show near twmore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Local villagers dressed as Eighth Route Army soldiers perform during a large scale live-action show near two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 20
<p>An actor dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier waves after a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An actor dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier waves after a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culturemore

2012年 10月 23日 星期二

An actor dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier waves after a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
iJournalists

iJournalists

下一个

iJournalists

iJournalists

Mobile devices like iPhones and iPads are quickly becoming the main tools of citizen journalists.

2012年 10月 20日
Helping crack addicts

Helping crack addicts

Brazilian agents approach people showing signs of crack abuse to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's...

2012年 10月 19日
Dealing with austerity

Dealing with austerity

The Euro crisis has claimed thousands of small businesses. The ones that remain open credit their survival to sticking to the basics: like focusing on...

2012年 10月 19日
Fleeing Syria

Fleeing Syria

Escaping the violence in Syria.

2013年 9月 10日

精选图集

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐