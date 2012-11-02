版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 10:50 BJT

Journey to Mecca

<p>A Muslim pilgrim gestures, as lightning strikes in the background, at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A Muslim pilgrim gestures, as lightning strikes in the background, at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims bmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Muslim pilgrim gestures, as lightning strikes in the background, at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims attend a prayer session along a street at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims attend a prayer session along a street at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during tmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims attend a prayer session along a street at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera Cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first wormore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera Cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims sit on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Muslim pilgrims sit on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the annual haj pilgrmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims sit on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 36
<p>The four-faced Mecca Clock Tower is seen from the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

The four-faced Mecca Clock Tower is seen from the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

The four-faced Mecca Clock Tower is seen from the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray in front of Station of Ibrahim "Maqam Ibrahim" at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray in front of Station of Ibrahim "Maqam Ibrahim" at the Grand mosqumore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray in front of Station of Ibrahim "Maqam Ibrahim" at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 36
<p>A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while others climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while others climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while others climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims make their way down the Hera cave on Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims make their way down the Hera cave on Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad recemore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims make their way down the Hera cave on Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage nearmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 36
<p>Egypt's Muslim pilgrims from the Suez governorate arrive at Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egypt's Muslim pilgrims from the Suez governorate arrive at Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annumore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Egypt's Muslim pilgrims from the Suez governorate arrive at Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 36
<p>A Muslim pilgrim gestures at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A Muslim pilgrim gestures at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the firsmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Muslim pilgrim gestures at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims sleep at the building where they will cast stones at a pillar that symbolises Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Muslim pilgrims sleep at the building where they will cast stones at a pillar that symbolises Satan, duringmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims sleep at the building where they will cast stones at a pillar that symbolises Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 36
<p>A Kashmiri woman prays as others wave towards Haj pilgrims during their departure for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, in Srinagar, September 17, 2012.REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri woman prays as others wave towards Haj pilgrims during their departure for the annual pilgrimagemore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Kashmiri woman prays as others wave towards Haj pilgrims during their departure for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, in Srinagar, September 17, 2012.REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
14 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims say night prayers as they head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims say night prayers as they head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims say night prayers as they head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the peak of the annmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 36
<p>An Iranian female Muslim pilgrim looks towards the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An Iranian female Muslim pilgrim looks towards the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimamore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

An Iranian female Muslim pilgrim looks towards the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first wormore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
19 / 36
<p>A Muslim pilgrim climbs down Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat at the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A Muslim pilgrim climbs down Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat at the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage nmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Muslim pilgrim climbs down Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat at the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on thmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
21 / 36
<p>An aerial view shows houses in the holy city of Mecca October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

An aerial view shows houses in the holy city of Mecca October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

An aerial view shows houses in the holy city of Mecca October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 36
<p>Syrian Muslim pilgrims gather with a Syrian opposition flag before casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolises Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Syrian Muslim pilgrims gather with a Syrian opposition flag before casting seven stones at a pillar that symore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Syrian Muslim pilgrims gather with a Syrian opposition flag before casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolises Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
23 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on thmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims sleep along a street in an area near the Grand Mosque before some of them head to the mosque to perform the dawn prayers during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims sleep along a street in an area near the Grand Mosque before some of them head to the mosqumore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims sleep along a street in an area near the Grand Mosque before some of them head to the mosque to perform the dawn prayers during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
25 / 36
<p>A Muslim prays facing the Kaaba during Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A Muslim prays facing the Kaaba during Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Muslim prays facing the Kaaba during Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
26 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Ocmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
27 / 36
<p>A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran as others sleep along a street near where they will cast stones at a pillar that symbolises Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran as others sleep along a street near where they will cast stones at a pillamore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran as others sleep along a street near where they will cast stones at a pillar that symbolises Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
28 / 36
<p>A general view of the holy city of Mecca from the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A general view of the holy city of Mecca from the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A general view of the holy city of Mecca from the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
29 / 36
<p>Pigeons fly over the Grand Mosque at Friday prayers during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Pigeons fly over the Grand Mosque at Friday prayers during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Memore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Pigeons fly over the Grand Mosque at Friday prayers during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
30 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
31 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
32 / 36
<p>A view of the Hera cave on Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A view of the Hera cave on Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of thmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A view of the Hera cave on Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
33 / 36
<p>A Muslim reads a Koran as pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A Muslim reads a Koran as pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Muslim reads a Koran as pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
34 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims on the annual haj pilgrimage walk near the Namera mosque as they leave Arafat, October 25, 2012. M REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Muslim pilgrims on the annual haj pilgrimage walk near the Namera mosque as they leave Arafat, October 25, more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims on the annual haj pilgrimage walk near the Namera mosque as they leave Arafat, October 25, 2012. M REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
35 / 36
<p>Muslim pilgrims on the annual haj pilgrimage leave Arafat October 25, 2012, for Muzdalifah after sunset the evening before the first day of Eid al-Adha when pilgrims will pray and throw stones at pillars symbolising Satan. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Picture taken October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION TRANSPORT)</p>

Muslim pilgrims on the annual haj pilgrimage leave Arafat October 25, 2012, for Muzdalifah after sunset themore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Muslim pilgrims on the annual haj pilgrimage leave Arafat October 25, 2012, for Muzdalifah after sunset the evening before the first day of Eid al-Adha when pilgrims will pray and throw stones at pillars symbolising Satan. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Picture taken October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION TRANSPORT)

Close
36 / 36
重播
下一图片集
Circus animals in training

Circus animals in training

下一个

Circus animals in training

Circus animals in training

A macaque monkey is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs, among thousands of animals raised and trained for the circus in Suzhou, China.

2012年 11月 2日
Halloween: Before and after

Halloween: Before and after

Before and afters from a Halloween Horror Party in Germany.

2012年 11月 1日
Inferno in Breezy Point

Inferno in Breezy Point

Residents are left reeling after the massive blaze.

2012年 11月 1日
Obama in New Jersey

Obama in New Jersey

Chris Christie gives the President a first-hand look at the damage.

2012年 11月 1日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐