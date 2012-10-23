版本:
中国

The voters of tomorrow

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Two girls take part in a prayer as they attend a campaign rally for Mitt Romney in Chesapeake, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Two girls take part in a prayer as they attend a campaign rally for Mitt Romney in Chesapeake, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A young boy waits for President Obama to arrive for a campaign rally in Delray, Florida October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A young boy waits for President Obama to arrive for a campaign rally in Delray, Florida October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A girl waves a flag as she is held above the crowd while President Obama speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A girl waves a flag as she is held above the crowd while President Obama speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Three year-old Grace Coon waits for Mitt Romney at Astrotech Space Operations in Cape Canaveral, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Three year-old Grace Coon waits for Mitt Romney at Astrotech Space Operations in Cape Canaveral, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Mitt Romney shakes hands with a boy in the crowd at a campaign rally in Denver, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Mitt Romney shakes hands with a boy in the crowd at a campaign rally in Denver, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A girl holds up a sign as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A girl holds up a sign as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy wears a campaign sticker over his mouth before a rally with Mitt Romney in Dubuque, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy wears a campaign sticker over his mouth before a rally with Mitt Romney in Dubuque, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy listens to President Obama speak at a campaign event at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy listens to President Obama speak at a campaign event at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy holds up a banner supporting President Obama during an election campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy holds up a banner supporting President Obama during an election campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy holds a hand puppet in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy holds a hand puppet in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

President Obama reaches out to greet young girls upon his arrival at JFK Airport in New York, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

President Obama reaches out to greet young girls upon his arrival at JFK Airport in New York, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Mitt Romney tosses a ball to a young boy as he campaigns door to door in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Mitt Romney tosses a ball to a young boy as he campaigns door to door in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
16 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy listens to Mitt Romney answer his question at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy listens to Mitt Romney answer his question at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy awaits the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally at the Henry Maier Festival in Milwaukee, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy awaits the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally at the Henry Maier Festival in Milwaukee, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
21 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy looks at President Obama's book "The Audacity of Hope" as Obama greets supporters at a campaign event in Jacksonville, Florida, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A boy looks at President Obama's book "The Audacity of Hope" as Obama greets supporters at a campaign event in Jacksonville, Florida, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A little girl waves as President Obama walks over to greet supporters upon his arrival in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A little girl waves as President Obama walks over to greet supporters upon his arrival in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
23 / 24
2012年 10月 24日 星期三

One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 24

The voters of tomorrow

The voters of tomorrow 分享
重新播放
下一个

Meet the iPad mini

Meet the iPad mini
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »