The voters of tomorrow
Two girls take part in a prayer as they attend a campaign rally for Mitt Romney in Chesapeake, Virginia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A young boy waits for President Obama to arrive for a campaign rally in Delray, Florida October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl waves a flag as she is held above the crowd while President Obama speaks during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Three year-old Grace Coon waits for Mitt Romney at Astrotech Space Operations in Cape Canaveral, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney shakes hands with a boy in the crowd at a campaign rally in Denver, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl holds up a sign as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy wears a campaign sticker over his mouth before a rally with Mitt Romney in Dubuque, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A boy listens to President Obama speak at a campaign event at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy holds up a banner supporting President Obama during an election campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy holds a hand puppet in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy holds up a sign supporting Mitt Romney at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama reaches out to greet young girls upon his arrival at JFK Airport in New York, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney tosses a ball to a young boy as he campaigns door to door in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy listens to Mitt Romney answer his question at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy awaits the arrival of President Obama at a campaign rally at the Henry Maier Festival in Milwaukee, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy looks at President Obama's book "The Audacity of Hope" as Obama greets supporters at a campaign event in Jacksonville, Florida, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A little girl waves as President Obama walks over to greet supporters upon his arrival in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
