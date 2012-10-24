A brothel's soccer team
Players of the local Voukefalas soccer team wearing T-shirts displaying the logos of their sponsors, luxury brothels owned by Soula Alevridou, pose in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. A brothel and a funeral home have become the newest benefactors of two cash-strapped Greek soccer clubs struggling to survive the country's economic crisis. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A sex worker poses in a room in "Soula", a luxury brothel which sponsors the local Voukefalas soccer team, in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Players of the local Voukefalas football team wearing T-shirts displaying the logo of their sponsor, a luxury brothel, take instructions from their coach Vassilis Kyriakos (2nd L) before a match in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Soula Alevridou, whose brothels sponsor the local Voukefalas soccer team, sits on a couch as she poses inside her luxury brothel "Soula", in the city of Larissa, about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Stellios Papazisis (R), goalkeeper of the local Voukefalas soccer team wearing a T-shirt displaying the logo of their sponsor "Soula", a luxury brothel, poses before a match in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A sex worker hides her face as she poses in a hall inside "Soula", a luxury brothel which sponsors the local Voukefalas soccer team, in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A player of the local Voukefalas soccer team wearing a T-shirt displaying the logo of their sponsor "Soula", a luxury brothel, practices before a match in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A view of a room inside "Soula", a luxury brothel which sponsors the local Voukefalas soccer team, in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Yiannis Batziolas, chairman and player of the local Voukefalas soccer team gets ready during a match in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An electronic billboard advertising "Soula", a luxury brothel which sponsors the local Voukefalas soccer team, is seen in the city of Larissa, about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Players of the local Voukefalas soccer team wearing T-shirts displaying the logo of their sponsor "Soula", a luxury brothel, prepare for a soccer match in the city of Larissa about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An external view of "Soula", a luxury brothel which sponsors the local Voukefalas soccer team, in the city of Larissa about 320 km north (200 miles) of Athens October 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
