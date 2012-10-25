版本:
Fire in the sky

<p>Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People watch fireworks as they take a bath in the Mediterranean Sea on San Juan's night, which traditionally is the shortest night of the year, in the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

People watch fireworks as they take a bath in the Mediterranean Sea on San Juan's night, which traditionally is the shortest night of the year, in the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>People watch fireworks during the first edition of 'Golden Nights' International Pyrotechnic Festival in Bucharest, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mihai Barbu </p>

People watch fireworks during the first edition of 'Golden Nights' International Pyrotechnic Festival in Bucharest, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mihai Barbu

<p>Fireworks light up the sky over the United States Capitol dome and the Washington Monument as the U.S. celebrates its 235th Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2011 . REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang </p>

Fireworks light up the sky over the United States Capitol dome and the Washington Monument as the U.S. celebrates its 235th Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2011 . REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

<p>The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Fireworks explode in the skyline above Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

Fireworks explode in the skyline above Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>People watch fireworks on a beach in the southern Spanish town of Malaga, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

People watch fireworks on a beach in the southern Spanish town of Malaga, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Fireworks explode over the British Telecom Tower to mark 500 days until the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Fireworks explode over the British Telecom Tower to mark 500 days until the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>People get hit by firecrackers during the Yanshui Beehive Rockets Festival, as part of the Chinese Lantern Festival or "Yuan Xiao Jie", in Tainan County, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People get hit by firecrackers during the Yanshui Beehive Rockets Festival, as part of the Chinese Lantern Festival or "Yuan Xiao Jie", in Tainan County, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Revelers pack Waikiki Beach to watch a fireworks display during New Year celebrations in Hawaii, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Revelers pack Waikiki Beach to watch a fireworks display during New Year celebrations in Hawaii, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Fireworks light up the sky over the Neva River and the Peter and Pawel Fortress during the annual school leavers night show in St. Petersburg, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

Fireworks light up the sky over the Neva River and the Peter and Pawel Fortress during the annual school leavers night show in St. Petersburg, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Guests watch the fireworks show at George Clausen's 4th of July party in Freedom, New Hampshire, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Guests watch the fireworks show at George Clausen's 4th of July party in Freedom, New Hampshire, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Fireworks explode above the Quadriga atop the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's Day celebrations in Berlin, January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Fireworks explode above the Quadriga atop the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's Day celebrations in Berlin, January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Fireworks explode over the Shanghai World Expo site during a rehearsal its opening ceremony, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Fireworks explode over the Shanghai World Expo site during a rehearsal its opening ceremony, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Fireworks explode over the Hudson River and the skyline of New York during the Macy's Independence Day celebration as seen from North Bergen, New Jersey, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Fireworks explode over the Hudson River and the skyline of New York during the Macy's Independence Day celebration as seen from North Bergen, New Jersey, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Fireworks explode during the celebration of the Lantern Festival on the shore of Songhua River in Jilin, northeast China, February 12, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Fireworks explode during the celebration of the Lantern Festival on the shore of Songhua River in Jilin, northeast China, February 12, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Spectators watch a firework display put on as part of celebrations for Kiev Day in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev </p>

Spectators watch a firework display put on as part of celebrations for Kiev Day in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

<p>Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A man sets up fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang</p>

A man sets up fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

<p>Fireworks explode at the Rodrigo de Freitas lake in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate cross cultural ties during the France year in Brazil, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Fireworks explode at the Rodrigo de Freitas lake in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate cross cultural ties during the France year in Brazil, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Fireworks explode at the Rodrigo de Freitas lake in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate cross cultural ties during the France year in Brazil, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Fireworks explode at the Rodrigo de Freitas lake in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate cross cultural ties during the France year in Brazil, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A Buddhist monk watches fireworks during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai World Expo in Shanghai, April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A Buddhist monk watches fireworks during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai World Expo in Shanghai, April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip casinos just after midnight in Las Vegas, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus </p>

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip casinos just after midnight in Las Vegas, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

<p>Fireworks explode during the year end celebrations over the Funchal city bay in Madeira island, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Duarte Sa</p>

Fireworks explode during the year end celebrations over the Funchal city bay in Madeira island, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

<p>Fireworks explode along the Medellin City skyline in Colombia, during celebrations to mark the bicentennial of its independence from Spain, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Fredy Amariles </p>

Fireworks explode along the Medellin City skyline in Colombia, during celebrations to mark the bicentennial of its independence from Spain, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Fredy Amariles

<p>Fireworks explode over the Yenisei River as part of the celebrations for the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Fireworks explode over the Yenisei River as part of the celebrations for the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Local residents set off fireworks at a condominium in celebration of Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Local residents set off fireworks at a condominium in celebration of Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

