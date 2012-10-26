版本:
2012年 10月 27日 星期六

Festival of Eid

<p>A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2012年 10月 27日 星期六

A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A girl covers her face as she waits for the start of Eid al-Adha prayers in Lagos October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A girl covers her face as she waits for the start of Eid al-Adha prayers in Lagos October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

<p>The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as a Palestinian man prays on the first day of Eid al-Adha, at a cemetery in Jerusalem's Old City October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as a Palestinian man prays on the first day of Eid al-Adha, at a cemetery in Jerusalem's Old City October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Palestinian woman prays near a grave as she visits a cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian woman prays near a grave as she visits a cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern Indian state of Kerala, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern Indian state of Kerala, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri</p>

Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

<p>A Muslim pilgrim prays after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A Muslim pilgrim prays after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>Children play on a Ferris wheel in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Children play on a Ferris wheel in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Children play on a swing in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Children play on a swing in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Syrian refugee children rush to get gifts and sweets from humanitarian organizations during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian refugee children rush to get gifts and sweets from humanitarian organizations during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A Somalia government soldier keeps guard as Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at the Isbaheysiga Mosque in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta</p>

A Somalia government soldier keeps guard as Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at the Isbaheysiga Mosque in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

<p>Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A policeman stands guard as men perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

A policeman stands guard as men perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Inmates take part in celebrations to mark Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) at a prison in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov</p>

Inmates take part in celebrations to mark Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) at a prison in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov

<p>Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>A man tries to control a cow in the middle of a road while going to a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Lahore October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A man tries to control a cow in the middle of a road while going to a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Lahore October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Syrian refugees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Syrian refugees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Traders herd goats to a livestock market for sale, after unloading them on a roadside on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Traders herd goats to a livestock market for sale, after unloading them on a roadside on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed</p>

A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

<p>A baby girl sits in her pram while her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

A baby girl sits in her pram while her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>A baby girl lies on the floor as her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

A baby girl lies on the floor as her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Muslim attend a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

Muslim attend a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

<p>Overcrowded passenger boats are seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Overcrowded passenger boats are seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Muslims arrive by wooden boats at Sunda Kelapa port to attend a mass prayer of Eid al-Adha in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri</p>

Muslims arrive by wooden boats at Sunda Kelapa port to attend a mass prayer of Eid al-Adha in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

<p>Syrian refugees wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Zaatri refugee camp during the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria,October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian refugees wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Zaatri refugee camp during the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria,October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Muslims gather before celebrations to mark the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov</p>

Muslims gather before celebrations to mark the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

<p>A boy dances with a sheep at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa 24 October 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

A boy dances with a sheep at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa 24 October 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

<p>A vendor carries a sheep after selling it to a customer at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, in Amman October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A vendor carries a sheep after selling it to a customer at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, in Amman October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Villagers carries their mat after attending a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

Villagers carries their mat after attending a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

