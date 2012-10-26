Festival of Eid
A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during thmore
A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A girl covers her face as she waits for the start of Eid al-Adha prayers in Lagos October 26, 2012. REUTEmore
A girl covers her face as she waits for the start of Eid al-Adha prayers in Lagos October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as a Palestinian man prays on the first day of Eid al-Adha, more
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as a Palestinian man prays on the first day of Eid al-Adha, at a cemetery in Jerusalem's Old City October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman prays near a grave as she visits a cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in the Wesmore
A Palestinian woman prays near a grave as she visits a cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern Indian smore
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern Indian state of Kerala, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 20more
Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
A Muslim pilgrim prays after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pmore
A Muslim pilgrim prays after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eidmore
A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Children play on a Ferris wheel in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October more
Children play on a Ferris wheel in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Children play on a swing in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 201more
Children play on a swing in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Syrian refugee children rush to get gifts and sweets from humanitarian organizations during the first day omore
Syrian refugee children rush to get gifts and sweets from humanitarian organizations during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Somalia government soldier keeps guard as Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at the Isbaheysiga Mosque inmore
A Somalia government soldier keeps guard as Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at the Isbaheysiga Mosque in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on thmore
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A policeman stands guard as men perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Imore
A policeman stands guard as men perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Inmates take part in celebrations to mark Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) at a prison in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, more
Inmates take part in celebrations to mark Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) at a prison in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore Octobemore
Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man tries to control a cow in the middle of a road while going to a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adhmore
A man tries to control a cow in the middle of a road while going to a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Lahore October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Syrian refugees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkismore
Syrian refugees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Traders herd goats to a livestock market for sale, after unloading them on a roadside on the eve of Eid al-more
Traders herd goats to a livestock market for sale, after unloading them on a roadside on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh,more
A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A baby girl sits in her pram while her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makamore
A baby girl sits in her pram while her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A baby girl lies on the floor as her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassmore
A baby girl lies on the floor as her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Muslim attend a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Mmore
Muslim attend a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Overcrowded passenger boats are seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Bimore
Overcrowded passenger boats are seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Muslims arrive by wooden boats at Sunda Kelapa port to attend a mass prayer of Eid al-Adha in Jakarta Octobmore
Muslims arrive by wooden boats at Sunda Kelapa port to attend a mass prayer of Eid al-Adha in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
Syrian refugees wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Zaatri refugee camp during the first day of Eid amore
Syrian refugees wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Zaatri refugee camp during the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria,October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslims gather before celebrations to mark the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adhmore
Muslims gather before celebrations to mark the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A boy dances with a sheep at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa 24 October 2012. more
A boy dances with a sheep at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa 24 October 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A vendor carries a sheep after selling it to a customer at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha holimore
A vendor carries a sheep after selling it to a customer at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, in Amman October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Villagers carries their mat after attending a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah villagemore
Villagers carries their mat after attending a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
