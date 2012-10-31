The disappearing migrants

Olga Hernandez hugs her son Gabriel Salmeron Hernandez at a drug rehabilitation center in the Mexican village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. Salmeron Hernandez, who had disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., was reunited with his mother after seeing her photo on the internet with a group of parents travelling through the area. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril