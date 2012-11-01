Circus animals in training

A macaque is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. Thousands of animals are raised and trained by over 300 circus groups in Suzhou, where circus not only provides a living for more than 10,000 locals but is an officially acknowledged hundred-year-old local cultural heritage. Most of the animals travel with the groups throughout China seeking performance opportunities while the new-borns and untamed stay in Suzhou. REUTERS/Stringer