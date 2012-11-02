All Saints Day
A man wearing traditional clothing smokes as people watch an annual horse race commemorating the Day of themore
A man wearing traditional clothing smokes as people watch an annual horse race commemorating the Day of the Dead on All Saints Day, at the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan in the Huehuetenango region, west of Guatemala City, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People walk at cemetery Mirogoj during All Saints Day in Zagreb, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronicmore
People walk at cemetery Mirogoj during All Saints Day in Zagreb, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man cleans an image of Jesus Christ displayed on the tomb of his loved one in preparation for All Saints more
A man cleans an image of Jesus Christ displayed on the tomb of his loved one in preparation for All Saints Day at North Cemetery in Manila, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A boy walks atop of 'Apartment Style' tomb in a public cemetery in Sangandaan city, north of Manila, Octobemore
A boy walks atop of 'Apartment Style' tomb in a public cemetery in Sangandaan city, north of Manila, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Bolivian women attend a ceremony at the foreign ministry hall during All Saints' Day in La Paz, November 1,more
Bolivian women attend a ceremony at the foreign ministry hall during All Saints' Day in La Paz, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A woman stands beside a tombstone in the cemetery of Alto de Sao Joao in Lisbon November 1, 2012. REUTERS/more
A woman stands beside a tombstone in the cemetery of Alto de Sao Joao in Lisbon November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Pope Benedict XVI blesses as he leads the Angelus prayer to celebrate All Saints' day in Saint Peter's Squamore
Pope Benedict XVI blesses as he leads the Angelus prayer to celebrate All Saints' day in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A boy climbs to repaint an 'apartment-style' tomb of a deceased relative during the commemoration of All Samore
A boy climbs to repaint an 'apartment-style' tomb of a deceased relative during the commemoration of All Saints Day in Navotas City, Metro Manila, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Filipinos visit deceased relatives at Heroe's cemetery to remember their departed loved ones on All Saints more
Filipinos visit deceased relatives at Heroe's cemetery to remember their departed loved ones on All Saints Day in Manila, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A man walks past tombstones after visiting the tombstone of a relative on All Saints Day in the cemetery ofmore
A man walks past tombstones after visiting the tombstone of a relative on All Saints Day in the cemetery of Sayalonga, near the southern Spanish city of Malaga, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man shows the blow to his left eye after his participation in the annual horse race to commemorate the Damore
A man shows the blow to his left eye after his participation in the annual horse race to commemorate the Day of the Dead on All Saints Day at the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan in the Huehuetenango region, west of Guatemala City, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A black marble tombstone is seen among white ones the day before All Saints Day in the cemetery of San Fernmore
A black marble tombstone is seen among white ones the day before All Saints Day in the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Candles burn at Powazki cemetery on All Saints Day in Warsaw, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Candles burn at Powazki cemetery on All Saints Day in Warsaw, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Men dressed in regional traditional costumes stand before the annual horse race to commemorate the Day of tmore
Men dressed in regional traditional costumes stand before the annual horse race to commemorate the Day of the Dead on All Saints Day at the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan in the Huehuetenango region, west of Guatemala City, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A worker holds flowers to be placed at a tombstone during a funeral on All Saints Day in the cemetery of Samore
A worker holds flowers to be placed at a tombstone during a funeral on All Saints Day in the cemetery of San Lorenzo in Ronda, near the southern Spanish city of Malaga, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A carnation is seen on a sculpture of a tombstone in the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capitalmore
A carnation is seen on a sculpture of a tombstone in the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman lights candles during All Saints Day at cemetery Mirogoj in Zagreb, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Antomore
A woman lights candles during All Saints Day at cemetery Mirogoj in Zagreb, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A boy darkens the inscription of a tombstone of a deceased relativ during the commemoration of All Saints Dmore
A boy darkens the inscription of a tombstone of a deceased relativ during the commemoration of All Saints Day in Navotas City, Metro Manila, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A woman lights a candle on a grave at a cemetery in Vienna, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader more
A woman lights a candle on a grave at a cemetery in Vienna, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Candles placed at graves are seen at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, southwest of Minsk, November 1, more
Candles placed at graves are seen at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, southwest of Minsk, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
下一个
Journey to Mecca
The annual haj pilgrimage ends.
Circus animals in training
A macaque monkey is chained to the wall to strengthen its hind legs, among thousands of animals raised and trained for the circus in Suzhou, China.
Halloween: Before and after
Before and afters from a Halloween Horror Party in Germany.
Inferno in Breezy Point
Residents are left reeling after the massive blaze.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.