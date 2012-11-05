Transgendered beauties
Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Mmore
Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. Some 21 contestants from 15 countries, all of them born male, compete in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss more
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Mmore
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Panvilas Mongkol, a contestant from Thailand, waits for the start of the final night of Miss International more
Panvilas Mongkol, a contestant from Thailand, waits for the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jessika Simoed, a contestant from Brazil, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Missmore
Jessika Simoed, a contestant from Brazil, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bianca Gold, a contestant from Brazil, smiles for the camera before the start of the final night of Miss Inmore
Bianca Gold, a contestant from Brazil, smiles for the camera before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen more
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants prepare to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual bmore
Contestants prepare to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Mmore
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Miriam Jimenez, a contestant from Philippines, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International more
Miriam Jimenez, a contestant from Philippines, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants wear national costumes during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty more
Contestants wear national costumes during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from Philippines, reacts after being announced winner at the Miss International Qmore
Kevin Balot, a contestant from Philippines, reacts after being announced winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot (R), a contestant from the Philippines, reacts while being crowned winner at the Miss Internatimore
Kevin Balot (R), a contestant from the Philippines, reacts while being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts after being crowned the winner at the Miss Internatimore
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts after being crowned the winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Qumore
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Qumore
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
下一个
Shock on Staten Island
Few areas were as devastated in terms of property damage and loss of life than New York City's Staten Island.
Brazil's trucking lifeline
With its rail and river networks underdeveloped, Brazil depends heavily on trucking to move its valuable commodities.
Jobless migrants return home
Spain's boom had made it the land of opportunity for millions of migrant workers. But since the economic crisis, many of those immigrants have returned home.
Looking for work
The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.