2012年 11月 7日

Strange polling places

<p>A voter casts his vote at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

2012年 11月 7日

A voter casts his vote at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A woman votes at a temple in the Mission District during the U.S. presidential election in San Francisco, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

2012年 11月 7日

A woman votes at a temple in the Mission District during the U.S. presidential election in San Francisco, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>People vote in the U.S. presidential election at a McDonald's playroom in Los Angeles, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 11月 7日

People vote in the U.S. presidential election at a McDonald's playroom in Los Angeles, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Surfer Mike Wegart, 30, waits to vote during the U.S. presidential election at Venice Beach lifeguard station in Los Angeles, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Surfer Mike Wegart, 30, waits to vote during the U.S. presidential election at Venice Beach lifeguard station in Los Angeles, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Sharon Applegate (L), looks on as Josh Caruso signs the book before voting at the Bay Head Fire Company during the U.S. presidential elections in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Sharon Applegate (L), looks on as Josh Caruso signs the book before voting at the Bay Head Fire Company during the U.S. presidential elections in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

<p>Josephine Troesch picks up her ballot at Su Nueva Laundramat during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Josephine Troesch picks up her ballot at Su Nueva Laundramat during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Voters cast their ballots in a car dealership during the U.S. presidential election in Columbus, Ohio November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Voters cast their ballots in a car dealership during the U.S. presidential election in Columbus, Ohio November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

<p>A man casts his ballot at Legend Elementary School during the U.S. presidential election in Newark, Ohio November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

2012年 11月 7日

A man casts his ballot at Legend Elementary School during the U.S. presidential election in Newark, Ohio November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

<p>Horse Gall precinct clerk David Smith (R) greets voter Paul Hiers at the home of Vincent Smith during the U.S. presidential election in Varnville, South Carolina, November 6, 2012. The polling place for the U.S. presidential and local elections is located in the den of David Smith's father's home. REUTERS/Randall Hill </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Horse Gall precinct clerk David Smith (R) greets voter Paul Hiers at the home of Vincent Smith during the U.S. presidential election in Varnville, South Carolina, November 6, 2012. The polling place for the U.S. presidential and local elections is located in the den of David Smith's father's home. REUTERS/Randall Hill

<p>A woman votes at a bed and breakfast on Haight Street during the U.S. presidential election in San Francisco, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

2012年 11月 7日

A woman votes at a bed and breakfast on Haight Street during the U.S. presidential election in San Francisco, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>A pizza restaurant attracts early morning voters as it seconds as a polling station during the U.S. presidential election in Encinitas, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

2012年 11月 7日

A pizza restaurant attracts early morning voters as it seconds as a polling station during the U.S. presidential election in Encinitas, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Voters cast their ballots at the Gordies Foundation Barber School during the U.S. presidential election at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress (UNITED STATES - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)</p>

2012年 11月 7日

Voters cast their ballots at the Gordies Foundation Barber School during the U.S. presidential election at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress (UNITED STATES - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)

<p>Barbra Hunter, of Chicago casts her vote at the Urbanimal Pet Store polling place during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Barbra Hunter, of Chicago casts her vote at the Urbanimal Pet Store polling place during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Voters make their selection at the Black Creek Precinct polling place, located at the home of Johnny Davis during the U.S. presidential election in Brunson, South Carolina, November 6, 2012. For the last three years Davis has operated the polling place from his garage. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

2012年 11月 7日

Voters make their selection at the Black Creek Precinct polling place, located at the home of Johnny Davis during the U.S. presidential election in Brunson, South Carolina, November 6, 2012. For the last three years Davis has operated the polling place from his garage. REUTERS/Randall Hill

<p>A child peeks from a voting booth as voters cast their ballots for the U.S. presidential election at the Mummers museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

2012年 11月 7日

A child peeks from a voting booth as voters cast their ballots for the U.S. presidential election at the Mummers museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>Pat Provencher, 82, holds up a coffee cup inside the polling place for the U.S. presidential election as she works the Ruth S. Joyce Scholarship Bake Sale that takes place at the Town House during every election, in New Hampton, New Hampshire November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Pat Provencher, 82, holds up a coffee cup inside the polling place for the U.S. presidential election as she works the Ruth S. Joyce Scholarship Bake Sale that takes place at the Town House during every election, in New Hampton, New Hampshire November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Voters fill out their ballots at Lawn Lanes bowling Alley during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Voters fill out their ballots at Lawn Lanes bowling Alley during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>A carved pumpkin greets voters at Hinkle Fieldhouse during the U.S. presidential election in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein </p>

2012年 11月 7日

A carved pumpkin greets voters at Hinkle Fieldhouse during the U.S. presidential election in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

<p>Francisco Miranda fills out his ballot at an internet cafe during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Francisco Miranda fills out his ballot at an internet cafe during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Cooks Horacio Contrares and Juan Carvantes (R) look on as voters cast their ballots at Taquerias Los Comales during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

2012年 11月 7日

Cooks Horacio Contrares and Juan Carvantes (R) look on as voters cast their ballots at Taquerias Los Comales during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

