The art of selling
A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man sells portrait at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman sells drinking water near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ice cream vendor sells ice cream in Kabul, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Kashmiri vegetable vendor takes a nap in his boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A street vendor carrying cotton candy walks on the Revolution Square in Managua, Nicaragua, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man sells posters of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja as devotees pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A street vendor sells her goods on a street near the Libreville bus station, Gabon, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Palestinian vendor fries falafel in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Women with a private license to sell souvenirs wait for customers on Havana's seafront boulevard, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Street vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A vendor selling green vegetables stretches as children walk past at Bungamati village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda, Angola, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man sells balloons in the coastal town of Patra in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man arranges fruits in a wheelbarrow along a flooded street in Lagos, Nigeria, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
