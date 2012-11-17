版本:
中国

The art of selling

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man sells portrait at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man sells portrait at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
2 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A woman sells drinking water near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A woman sells drinking water near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
6 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

An ice cream vendor sells ice cream in Kabul, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

An ice cream vendor sells ice cream in Kabul, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A Kashmiri vegetable vendor takes a nap in his boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A Kashmiri vegetable vendor takes a nap in his boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
8 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A street vendor carrying cotton candy walks on the Revolution Square in Managua, Nicaragua, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A street vendor carrying cotton candy walks on the Revolution Square in Managua, Nicaragua, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
9 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man sells posters of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja as devotees pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man sells posters of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja as devotees pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Close
10 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A street vendor sells her goods on a street near the Libreville bus station, Gabon, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A street vendor sells her goods on a street near the Libreville bus station, Gabon, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
11 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A Palestinian vendor fries falafel in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A Palestinian vendor fries falafel in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
12 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Women with a private license to sell souvenirs wait for customers on Havana's seafront boulevard, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Women with a private license to sell souvenirs wait for customers on Havana's seafront boulevard, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
13 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Street vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Street vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A vendor selling green vegetables stretches as children walk past at Bungamati village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A vendor selling green vegetables stretches as children walk past at Bungamati village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
16 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda, Angola, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda, Angola, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
17 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man sells balloons in the coastal town of Patra in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man sells balloons in the coastal town of Patra in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
18 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man arranges fruits in a wheelbarrow along a flooded street in Lagos, Nigeria, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man arranges fruits in a wheelbarrow along a flooded street in Lagos, Nigeria, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
19 / 20
2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
20 / 20

The art of selling

The art of selling 分享
重新播放
下一个

Northern Ireland's peace walls

Northern Ireland's peace walls
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »