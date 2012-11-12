版本:
中国

Yemen's untouchables

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A boy plays on a makeshift swing near a slum area of the Akhdam community, where he lives, in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, are similar to hereditary castes, but are distinguished by their African features and the menial jobs they perform. Widespread prejudice places the Akhdam at the bottom of Yemen's social ladder. Asked about the origins of the Akhdam, Yemenis say they are...more

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A boy plays on a makeshift swing near a slum area of the Akhdam community, where he lives, in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, are similar to hereditary castes, but are distinguished by their African features and the menial jobs they perform. Widespread prejudice places the Akhdam at the bottom of Yemen's social ladder. Asked about the origins of the Akhdam, Yemenis say they are descendants of Ethiopians who crossed the Red Sea to conquer Yemen before the arrival of Islam some 1,400 years ago - making them outsiders in their own country. Most live in slum areas in the outskirts of the capital Sanaa and other main cities. They reside in small huts haphazardly built of wood and cloth, without basic services such as running water, electricity and sewage networks. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Children from the Akhdam community play in a slum area in Sanaa October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Children from the Akhdam community play in a slum area in Sanaa October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

People are seen in their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

People are seen in their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
3 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A boy stands at the door of his family's hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A boy stands at the door of his family's hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A poster of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh hangs inside the hut of an Akhdam family in a slum area in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A poster of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh hangs inside the hut of an Akhdam family in a slum area in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A boy lies in a baby hammock in his family's hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A boy lies in a baby hammock in his family's hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman from the Akhdam community applies traditional Henna dye on her husband's head in their hut at a slum area in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman from the Akhdam community applies traditional Henna dye on her husband's head in their hut at a slum area in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman applies traditional Henna dye on the legs of her daughters in their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community near Sanaa October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman applies traditional Henna dye on the legs of her daughters in their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community near Sanaa October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A man poses for a photo with his grandchildren in their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A man poses for a photo with his grandchildren in their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Women stand by the door of their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Women stand by the door of their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman and her granddaughter stand at the door of their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman and her granddaughter stand at the door of their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman from the Akhdam community holds her son in a slum area in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman from the Akhdam community holds her son in a slum area in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
12 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A girl collects water from a makeshift well at a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A girl collects water from a makeshift well at a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A man from the Akhdam community sleeps on the side of a street in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A man from the Akhdam community sleeps on the side of a street in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A girl carries a jerry can filled with water she collected from a makeshift well in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A girl carries a jerry can filled with water she collected from a makeshift well in a slum area of the Akhdam community in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
15 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A man from the Akhdam community cooks chicken feet outside his hut in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A man from the Akhdam community cooks chicken feet outside his hut in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
16 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Ahlam Salem, 15, moves in an ally in a slum area in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Ahlam Salem, 15, moves in an ally in a slum area in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
17 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A general view of a slum area of the Akhdam community in Sanaa October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A general view of a slum area of the Akhdam community in Sanaa October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
18 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A boy stands at the door of his family's hut in a slum area in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A boy stands at the door of his family's hut in a slum area in Yemen's western port city of Houdieda October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
19 / 20
2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Street cleaners from the Akhdam community collect garbage in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Street cleaners from the Akhdam community collect garbage in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
20 / 20

Yemen's untouchables

Yemen's untouchables 分享
重新播放
下一个

Venice under water

Venice under water
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »