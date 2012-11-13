" /> " />
Indian pole gymnastics

A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practiced as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic...more

A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practiced as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole. Practitioners say that the sport not only develops a healthy and strong body, but also strengthens willpower and helps compose the mind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy carries a bucket of powder and a bottle of castor oil, both of which are used to increase friction, during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy carries a bucket of powder and a bottle of castor oil, both of which are used to increase friction, during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy carries a gymnastic mattress during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy carries a gymnastic mattress during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole as others watch at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole as others watch at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Girls practise a Mallakhamb "pyramid" pose in the shape of a crown while suspended at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Girls practise a Mallakhamb "pyramid" pose in the shape of a crown while suspended at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy sits on top of a mattress as he watches others perform during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy sits on top of a mattress as he watches others perform during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy helps another stretch on a mat as they warm up before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy helps another stretch on a mat as they warm up before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy walks under a statue of Balambhatta Dada Deodhar, founder of the modern version of Mallakhamb, before a class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy walks under a statue of Balambhatta Dada Deodhar, founder of the modern version of Mallakhamb, before a class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy hangs from a bar during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy hangs from a bar during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A group of boys prepare to set up a Mallakhamb pole during a class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A group of boys prepare to set up a Mallakhamb pole during a class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Girls practise a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Girls practise a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

An instructor watches children performing during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

An instructor watches children performing during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy stretches while waiting for his instructor during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy stretches while waiting for his instructor during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Boys line up before performing Mallakhamb at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Boys line up before performing Mallakhamb at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy runs on a manually operated treadmill to warm up as another practises handstands before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy runs on a manually operated treadmill to warm up as another practises handstands before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A girl with painted fingernails holds onto a rope before performing a Mallakhamb pose at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A girl with painted fingernails holds onto a rope before performing a Mallakhamb pose at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A group of girls hang from parallel bars during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A group of girls hang from parallel bars during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Boys laugh during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Boys laugh during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy with powder applied on his hands grabs onto a Mallakhamb pole during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy with powder applied on his hands grabs onto a Mallakhamb pole during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole as others watch at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole as others watch at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

