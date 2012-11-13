版本:
中国

Red China

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A Chinese worker rests as he paints a newly built crane in the Long Wu port in Shanghai December 14, 2005. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A Chinese worker rests as he paints a newly built crane in the Long Wu port in Shanghai December 14, 2005. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
1 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A wax figure of Mao Zedong is exhibited as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a shopping mall in Hong Kong September 23,2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A wax figure of Mao Zedong is exhibited as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a shopping mall in Hong Kong September 23,2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
2 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Performers dressed in Red Army uniforms are seen through a red flag as they wait to perform at a revolutionary songs singing event ahead of the upcoming 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Chongqing municipality, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Performers dressed in Red Army uniforms are seen through a red flag as they wait to perform at a revolutionary songs singing event ahead of the upcoming 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Chongqing municipality, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A-Mei (not his real name), a 30-year-old drag queen, lies on his bed at his apartment in Kunming, Yunnan province November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A-Mei (not his real name), a 30-year-old drag queen, lies on his bed at his apartment in Kunming, Yunnan province November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

An employee tests Nestle products at the company's research and development center in Shanghai October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

An employee tests Nestle products at the company's research and development center in Shanghai October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Red flags advertising a Chinese steel plant fly on the ancient city wall of Pinyao in this picture taken September 21, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Red flags advertising a Chinese steel plant fly on the ancient city wall of Pinyao in this picture taken September 21, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

Close
7 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Autumn leaves extend from a branch at a park in Beijing October 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Autumn leaves extend from a branch at a park in Beijing October 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A woman wears a novelty hairband as she walks under red lanterns during a Lantern Festival celebration at Confucian Temple of Nanjing, Jiangsu province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

A woman wears a novelty hairband as she walks under red lanterns during a Lantern Festival celebration at Confucian Temple of Nanjing, Jiangsu province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Close
10 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

An attendant holds a bottle of Wuliangye, one of China's most famous liquors, during the opening of its flagship store in Hong Kong December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

An attendant holds a bottle of Wuliangye, one of China's most famous liquors, during the opening of its flagship store in Hong Kong December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
11 / 12
2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 12

Red China

Red China 分享
重新播放
下一个

Indian pole gymnastics

Indian pole gymnastics
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »