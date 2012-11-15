版本:
中国
Life in a polygamist community

<p>Abel Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, tends to a community garden with several of his children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Homes emerge from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. The "Rock" as it is referred to by the approximately 100 people living there in about 15 families, was founded about 35 years ago on a sandstone formation near Canyonlands National Park. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Suzanne Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, (2nd L) harvests beets with her daughter Sophia Morrison, 8, (L), and Melinda Gilbert, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Anna Knecht, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, tends to her newborn daughter Evahny Knecht, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Fundamentalist Mormons, some of whom are monogamous and others who practice polygamy, harvest the community garden along with their children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. Polygamy was a part of the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was brought to Utah by faithful Mormons in the late 1840s. The mainstream Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890, but an estimated 37,000 Mormon fundamentalists continue the practice today and believe plural marriage brings exaltation in heaven. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Cary Knecht, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, (L), harvests potatoes with Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, along with his first wife Catrina Foster and several of his 13 children from his two wives, enter the Charity House at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Moroni Foster, 13, whose family are fundamentalist Mormons practicing polygamy, holds a beet he collected from the community garden at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, walks with his first wife Catrina Foster and several of his 13 children from his two wives at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Fundamentalist Mormons, some of whom are monogamous and others who are practicing polygamy, harvest the community garden along with their children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Girls play on a trampoline near a home blasted from a from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Melinda Gilbert and her husband Brian Gilbert, fundamentalist Mormons who are monogamous, harvest potatoes at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Suzanne Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, sorts potatoes from the community garden with her daughter Eve, 2, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Catrina Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, brushes her daughter Christa Foster's hair, 9, in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, visits with several of his 13 children from two wives in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Bradee Barlow, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, holds her newborn daughter Lucy while she shops at the store room at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, left, prepares dinner with his first wife Catrina Foster and their daughter Evangelina, 1, the youngest of several of his 13 children from his two wives, in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A bible scripture hangs on the wall as Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, eats dinner in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Evangelina Foster, whose parents are fundamentalist Mormons practicing polygamy, eats dinner at her home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, prays before a meal with his first wife Catrina Foster, second from left, and several of his 13 children from two wives in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

