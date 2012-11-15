版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 04:20 BJT

Northern Ireland's peace walls

<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities in Belfast wraps around houses in Cluan Place, east Belfast October 27, 2012. The first barriers were built in 1969, following the outbreak of the Northern Ireland riots known as "The Troubles." They were built as temporary structures meant to last only six months, but they have multiplied over the years, from 18 in the early 1990s to 40 today; in total they stretch over 13 miles (21 km), with most located in Belfast. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities in Belfast wraps around housesmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities in Belfast wraps around houses in Cluan Place, east Belfast October 27, 2012. The first barriers were built in 1969, following the outbreak of the Northern Ireland riots known as "The Troubles." They were built as temporary structures meant to last only six months, but they have multiplied over the years, from 18 in the early 1990s to 40 today; in total they stretch over 13 miles (21 km), with most located in Belfast. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
1 / 29
<p>William Boyd, retired, poses for a picture at the side of his house in Cluan Place in east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

William Boyd, retired, poses for a picture at the side of his house in Cluan Place in east Belfast October more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

William Boyd, retired, poses for a picture at the side of his house in Cluan Place in east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 29
<p>William Boyd, retired, looks out of the window of his house in Cluan Place in east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

William Boyd, retired, looks out of the window of his house in Cluan Place in east Belfast October 27, 2012more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

William Boyd, retired, looks out of the window of his house in Cluan Place in east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
3 / 29
<p>William Boyd, retired, looks at the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities running along the bottom of his garden in Cluan Place, east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

William Boyd, retired, looks at the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities running alomore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

William Boyd, retired, looks at the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities running along the bottom of his garden in Cluan Place, east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
4 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities wraps around houses in Clandeboye Gardens, east Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities wraps around houses in Clandebmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities wraps around houses in Clandeboye Gardens, east Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Alliance Avenue, north Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Alliance Avenue, nomore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Alliance Avenue, north Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
7 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities wraps around houses in Cluan Place, east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities wraps around houses in Cluan Pmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities wraps around houses in Cluan Place, east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Bombay Street, west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Bombay Street, west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
9 / 29
<p>Jean McAnoy, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in Bombay Street, west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Jean McAnoy, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in Bombay Street, west Belfamore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Jean McAnoy, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in Bombay Street, west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
10 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of a house in Bombay Street, west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of a housemore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of a house in Bombay Street, west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 29
<p>Jean McAnoy, a care worker, closes the gate in the back garden of her home in Bombay Street, west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Jean McAnoy, a care worker, closes the gate in the back garden of her home in Bombay Street, west Belfast Omore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Jean McAnoy, a care worker, closes the gate in the back garden of her home in Bombay Street, west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
12 / 29
<p>A statue of an angel rests on the wall of a garden in Bombay Street which backs onto the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities in west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A statue of an angel rests on the wall of a garden in Bombay Street which backs onto the peace wall that dimore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A statue of an angel rests on the wall of a garden in Bombay Street which backs onto the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities in west Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
13 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Forth Parade, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Forth Parade, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
14 / 29
<p>A child's bicycle lies abandoned on the street as a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities wraps around houses in Cluan Place, east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A child's bicycle lies abandoned on the street as a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Promore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A child's bicycle lies abandoned on the street as a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities wraps around houses in Cluan Place, east Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
15 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Glenbryn Park, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Glenbryn Park, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
16 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs alongside houses in Clandeboye Gardens, east Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs alongside houses in Clandmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs alongside houses in Clandeboye Gardens, east Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
17 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Ardoyne Road, north Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Ardoyne Road, north Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
18 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
19 / 29
<p>Stephen McGarry, hangs out the laundry in the back garden of his home on Clonard Street in west Belfast October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Stephen McGarry, hangs out the laundry in the back garden of his home on Clonard Street in west Belfast Octmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Stephen McGarry, hangs out the laundry in the back garden of his home on Clonard Street in west Belfast October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
20 / 29
<p>A metal grill covering the window of Stephen McGarry's house on Clonard Street in west Belfast provides protection from missiles thrown across the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities at the bottom of his garden October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A metal grill covering the window of Stephen McGarry's house on Clonard Street in west Belfast provides promore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A metal grill covering the window of Stephen McGarry's house on Clonard Street in west Belfast provides protection from missiles thrown across the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities at the bottom of his garden October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
21 / 29
<p>Stephen McGarry poses for a picture in the back garden of his home on Clonard Street in west Belfast October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Stephen McGarry poses for a picture in the back garden of his home on Clonard Street in west Belfast Octobemore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Stephen McGarry poses for a picture in the back garden of his home on Clonard Street in west Belfast October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
22 / 29
<p>A large locked metal gate forms part of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs across Workman Avenue in west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A large locked metal gate forms part of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A large locked metal gate forms part of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs across Workman Avenue in west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
23 / 29
<p>Paula McDonald, a child minder, plays with her dog in the back garden of her home in Finn Square, Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Paula McDonald, a child minder, plays with her dog in the back garden of her home in Finn Square, Belfast Omore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Paula McDonald, a child minder, plays with her dog in the back garden of her home in Finn Square, Belfast October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
24 / 29
<p>Seen through protective metal screens covering a bedroom window a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Finn Square, west Belfast October 18, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Seen through protective metal screens covering a bedroom window a section of the peace wall that divides Camore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Seen through protective metal screens covering a bedroom window a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along the back of houses in Finn Square, west Belfast October 18, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
25 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs through the middle of Alexandra Park in north Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs through the middle of Alemore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs through the middle of Alexandra Park in north Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
26 / 29
<p>Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
27 / 29
<p>Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities along Glenbryn Park, north Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant commumore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities along Glenbryn Park, north Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
28 / 29
<p>A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities runs along Cupar Way, west Belfast November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Life in a polygamist community

Life in a polygamist community

下一个

Life in a polygamist community

Life in a polygamist community

About 15 polygamist families live together outside Moab, Utah.

2012年 11月 15日
The Petraeus scandal

The Petraeus scandal

The players caught up in the Petraeus scandal.

2012年 11月 15日
Autumn colors

Autumn colors

Leaves change colors as the weather cools for the season of Fall.

2012年 11月 15日
Eclipse in Australia

Eclipse in Australia

A rare full solar eclipse plunged northeastern Australia into darkness for two minutes, delighting the thousands of people who had gathered on the beaches.

2012年 11月 14日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐