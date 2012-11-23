版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 23日 星期五 22:20 BJT

Black Friday

<p>A man pushes a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

2012年 11月 23日

A man pushes a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Two Best Buy employees share a high five before the store's Black Friday shopping opening in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

2012年 11月 23日

Two Best Buy employees share a high five before the store's Black Friday shopping opening in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>People pull loaded shopping carts at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

2012年 11月 23日

People pull loaded shopping carts at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Customers are pictured with their shopping bags outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

2012年 11月 23日

Customers are pictured with their shopping bags outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People shop for televisions at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

2012年 11月 23日

People shop for televisions at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A customer guides carts of video gaming consoles inside Best Buy in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

2012年 11月 23日

A customer guides carts of video gaming consoles inside Best Buy in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A customer looks at a video game at Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

2012年 11月 23日

A customer looks at a video game at Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Victoria Wachowiak pushes a shopping cart with a 50-inch televison at Target on Thanksgiving Day in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

2012年 11月 23日

Victoria Wachowiak pushes a shopping cart with a 50-inch televison at Target on Thanksgiving Day in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A sales personnel stands next to a shelf of LeapPad games at a Toys R Us store on Thanksgiving Day in Times Square, New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

2012年 11月 23日

A sales personnel stands next to a shelf of LeapPad games at a Toys R Us store on Thanksgiving Day in Times Square, New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Shoppers look over items on sale at a Macy's store in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

2012年 11月 23日

Shoppers look over items on sale at a Macy's store in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A man pushes a shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

2012年 11月 23日

A man pushes a shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A woman and her daughter push a heavy shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

2012年 11月 23日

A woman and her daughter push a heavy shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

2012年 11月 23日

A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

2012年 11月 23日

Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

2012年 11月 23日

Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>People wait in line for Target to open on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

2012年 11月 23日

People wait in line for Target to open on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Best Buy general manager Brendan McKeon speaks to his employees prior to the store's Black Friday shopping frenzy in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

2012年 11月 23日

Best Buy general manager Brendan McKeon speaks to his employees prior to the store's Black Friday shopping frenzy in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Two shoppers move a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

2012年 11月 23日

Two shoppers move a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A man pushes a loaded shopping cart at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

2012年 11月 23日

A man pushes a loaded shopping cart at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Customers line up outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

2012年 11月 23日

Customers line up outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

