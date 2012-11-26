版本:
Betting on child jockeys

<p>Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. Dozens of Indonesian child jockeys compete in horse racing in Bima for the chance to win cash and cows for their families. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. Dozens of Indonesian child jockeys compete in horse racing in Bima for the chance to win cash and cows for their families. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Jockey lead their horses after washing them at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Jockey lead their horses after washing them at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child jockey exercises his horse at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey exercises his horse at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child jockey hugs his horse after finishing a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. Involving nearly 600 horses the races take place around a dusty, oval track nearly one mile in length. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey hugs his horse after finishing a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. Involving nearly 600 horses the races take place around a dusty, oval track nearly one mile in length. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>The foot of child jockey is seen as he sits on his horse at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah - $100. Those who win their groups get two cows. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

The foot of child jockey is seen as he sits on his horse at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah - $100. Those who win their groups get two cows. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>People watch a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

People watch a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Endiansyah Mohammad (L) chats with friends before a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Endiansyah Mohammad (L) chats with friends before a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Child jockeys race their horses as a spectator runs beside them during the final race at the Panda horse field, on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Child jockeys race their horses as a spectator runs beside them during the final race at the Panda horse field, on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Child jockeys wait for a race to start at a track on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Child jockeys wait for a race to start at a track on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child jockey waits in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey waits in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A gambler collects his money after a win on a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A gambler collects his money after a win on a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child jockey raises his hand after winning a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A child jockey raises his hand after winning a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child jockey Herman Sarifudin prays before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A child jockey Herman Sarifudin prays before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Spectators cheer during a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Spectators cheer during a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child jockey walks on the track at Panda racecourse outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey walks on the track at Panda racecourse outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A child jockey Herman Sarifudin is lifted up by his father in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey Herman Sarifudin is lifted up by his father in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Endiansyah Mohammad (L) talks to his teacher during class in Dompu, Indonesia, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Endiansyah Mohammad (L) talks to his teacher during class in Dompu, Indonesia, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

