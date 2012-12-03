版本:
中国

A house in the road

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished, finally signed the agreement after discussions with the local government and his relatives. Luo's house was the only building left standing on the road, which was paved through the village.

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished, finally signed the agreement after discussions with the local government and his relatives. Luo 's house was the only building left standing on the road, which was paved through the village. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

An excavator is used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

An excavator is used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Luo Baogen, 67, looks at his surroundings from the balcony in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. Luo and his wife refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs. Their house is the only building left standing on a road paved through their village....more

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Luo Baogen, 67, looks at his surroundings from the balcony in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. Luo and his wife refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs. Their house is the only building left standing on a road paved through their village. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A man drives towards a house standing in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A man drives towards a house standing in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Furniture are covered with cloths in a house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road at Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Furniture are covered with cloths in a house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road at Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Luo Baogen, 67, walks in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Luo Baogen, 67, walks in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A man poses for a photograph beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A man poses for a photograph beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Luo Baogen, 67, smokes in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

Luo Baogen, 67, smokes in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A car drives past a house which stands alone in middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A car drives past a house which stands alone in middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A house in the road

