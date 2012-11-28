版本:
中国
2012年 11月 29日 星期四 03:10 BJT

Hungary's Jewish community

<p>A Jewish child plays at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews. On Monday, one MP stoked international outrage when he called for lists of Jews in Hungary's Parliament and government. He later apologised but refused to step down. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Orthodox Jews attend at a Talmud study before the morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

<p>Participants of "March of the Living" walk through Budapest April 17, 2011, as they remember more than half a million Hungarian Jews who were killed in the Holocaust during World War Two. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>A woman takes a photo of a wall bearing the names of victims during the Holocaust memorial day at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Devotees gather outside one of Budapest's oldest synagogue after it was rededicated after 50 years, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>An Orthodox Jew prepares for morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>A Jewish child learns at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Members of Hungary's Jewish community gather to celebrate Hanukkah and to light the first candle on the menorah in downtown Budapest December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadet Szabo </p>

<p>An Orthodox Jew attends a morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>A Hungarian girl, covered by an Israeli flag, looks at a memorial commemorating Holocaust victims on the bank of the Danube river during Hungarian Holocaust Day in Budapest April 16,2008. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai </p>

<p>Hungarian Jews attend a symposium of Jewish-Hungarian solidarity in Budapest's parliament December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai </p>

<p>Hungarian holocaust survivor Jozsef Bardos, 85, holds candles in front of Budapest's main synagogue during Holocaust Memorial Day April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>A women wears a yellow star during a flash mob demonstration outside a parliament building against anti-semitic remarks by a far-right politician in Budapest November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>An Orthodox Jew prepares for morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>A Hungarian woman holds a candle in front of a wall containing the names of victims at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Star of David with a chain padlock hangs on front of a the largest Synagogue in Budapest January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

