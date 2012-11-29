版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 01:35 BJT

LA Auto Show

<p>The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 30日 星期五

The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

