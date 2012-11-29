LA Auto Show
The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Cmore
The 2014 Acura RLX is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California Novembmore
A hostess stands next to a 2013 Audi S8 at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show more
Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America, speaks during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at more
Harald Kruger, member of the board of management for the BMW Group, poses next to the 2013 Mini Paceman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angelmore
The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Lmore
The Nissan Hi-Cross Concept Car is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28,more
The 2014 Kia Sorento is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2more
The 2014 Kia Forte is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Lmore
A view shows the interior of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Camore
The 2013 Chevrolet Spark Electric Vehicle is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Amore
Professional rally driver Ken Block drives a Ford Fiesta during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, more
The electric receptacle on the Fiat 500e car is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angelmore
The 2013 Porsche Cayman is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveilinmore
Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Camore
The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is seen at a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveilinmore
Matthias Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche, speaks during a news conference unveiling the 2013 Porsche Cayman at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in more
The Hyundai Veloster C3 Roll Top is unveiled during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Shmore
Photographers take pictures of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gull wing car at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California Nomore
TheToyota logo on new 2013 RAV4 is pictured at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28,more
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is presented at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Cleaning up Sandy
Picking up the pieces after Sandy.
A donkey's burden
The heavy payloads carried by some donkeys.
Hungary's Jewish community
Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews.
Life in Spain's Catalonia
A look at life in Spain's Catalonia region.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills
North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.