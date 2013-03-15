版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 16日 星期六 00:35 BJT

The pregnant princess

<p>Britain's Prince William (centre R) and his wife Catherine (centre L), Duchess of Cambridge, react during the second race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Britain's Prince William (centre R) and his wife Catherine (centre L), Duchess of Cambridge, react during tmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Prince William (centre R) and his wife Catherine (centre L), Duchess of Cambridge, react during the second race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
1 / 22
<p>Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react as they watch the second race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react as they watch the second race at the Chmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react as they watch the second race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 22
<p>Britain's Prince William (C) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) look at racecards during the first race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Britain's Prince William (C) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) look at racecards during the more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Prince William (C) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) look at racecards during the first race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
3 / 22
<p>Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Cheltenham Festival horse racingmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to children during a visit to the Havelock Academy in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to children during a visit to the Havelock Academy in Grimmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to children during a visit to the Havelock Academy in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from children during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from children during a visit to Peak Lane fire smore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from children during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
6 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Havelock Academy in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Havelock Academy in Grimsby, in northern England Marchmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Havelock Academy in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with unemployed young people who are taking part in The Prince's Trust Scheme, during her visit to Peaks Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with unemployed young people who are taking part in The Prmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with unemployed young people who are taking part in The Prince's Trust Scheme, during her visit to Peaks Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/pool

Close
8 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photograph with Princes Trust volunteers during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photograph with Princes Trust volunteers during a vismore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photograph with Princes Trust volunteers during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
9 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits next to a dummy of the Ship's Mate on the Skipper's Table, on display at the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anna Gowthorpe/Pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits next to a dummy of the Ship's Mate on the Skipper's Table, omore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits next to a dummy of the Ship's Mate on the Skipper's Table, on display at the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anna Gowthorpe/Pool

Close
10 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with well-wishers outside the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anna Gowthorpe/pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with well-wishers outside the National Fishing Heritage Cemore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with well-wishers outside the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anna Gowthorpe/pool

Close
11 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks with well-wishers as she leaves the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks with well-wishers as she leaves the National Fishing Hmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks with well-wishers as she leaves the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 22
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Havelock Academy in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Havelock Academy in Grimsby, in northern England Marchmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Havelock Academy in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
13 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 1more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Hope House addiction treatment centre in south Londomore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool

Close
16 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from children as she leaves Hope House addiction treatment centre after an official visit in London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from children as she leaves Hope House addiction treatmentmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from children as she leaves Hope House addiction treatment centre after an official visit in London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool

Close
18 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she leaves Hope House addiction treatment centre after an official visit in London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she leaves Hope House addiction treatment centre after an officialmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she leaves Hope House addiction treatment centre after an official visit in London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
19 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the kitchens at Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the kitchens at Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Actimore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the kitchens at Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool

Close
20 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with the art therapy group during her official visit to Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with the art therapy group during her official visit to Hope House rmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with the art therapy group during her official visit to Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool

Close
21 / 22
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with the art therapy group during her official visit to Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with the art therapy group during her official visit to Hope House rmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with the art therapy group during her official visit to Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Shanghai's Dog Show

Shanghai's Dog Show

下一个

Shanghai's Dog Show

Shanghai's Dog Show

Dog shows are gaining popularity among a fast-growing sector of upper-class Chinese citizens.

2013年 3月 15日
Rock'n'roll priest

Rock'n'roll priest

Mexican priest Adolfo Huerta references rock songs, quotes books and tells jokes during his sermons. He says it is important to demystify faith and accept...

2013年 3月 15日
China's congress

China's congress

Delegates from across China gather for the annual National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

2013年 3月 15日
Pippa Middleton's style

Pippa Middleton's style

Dressed for the occasion, Pippa steps out in style.

2013年 3月 14日

精选图集

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐