The pregnant princess
Britain's Prince William (centre R) and his wife Catherine (centre L), Duchess of Cambridge, react during the second race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react as they watch the second race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prince William (C) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) look at racecards during the first race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to children during a visit to the Havelock Academy in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from children during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Havelock Academy in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with unemployed young people who are taking part in The Prince's Trust Scheme, during her visit to Peaks Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photograph with Princes Trust volunteers during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits next to a dummy of the Ship's Mate on the Skipper's Table, on display at the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anna Gowthorpe/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with well-wishers outside the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anna Gowthorpe/pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks with well-wishers as she leaves the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Havelock Academy in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from children as she leaves Hope House addiction treatment centre after an official visit in London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she leaves Hope House addiction treatment centre after an official visit in London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the kitchens at Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with the art therapy group during her official visit to Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with the art therapy group during her official visit to Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool
