版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 05:50 BJT

Seattle's marijuana experts

<p>Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. Washington State's Initiative 502, that was approved by voters in the November 6, 2012 general election, legalizes marijuana in Washington State effective December 6, 2012. Marijuana remains illegal at the Federal level. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dmore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. Washington State's Initiative 502, that was approved by voters in the November 6, 2012 general election, legalizes marijuana in Washington State effective December 6, 2012. Marijuana remains illegal at the Federal level. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
1 / 12
<p>A marijuana starter plant is for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

A marijuana starter plant is for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, Novemore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

A marijuana starter plant is for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
2 / 12
<p>Canna Pi medical dispensary chief executive and president Abigail Guthrie (2nd L) and her brother vice president for operations Chris Guthrie (2nd R) and staff medical consultants Marcus Refuerzo (L) and Angel Martos stand amongst some of their medical marijuana products at their clinic in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Canna Pi medical dispensary chief executive and president Abigail Guthrie (2nd L) and her brother vice presmore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Canna Pi medical dispensary chief executive and president Abigail Guthrie (2nd L) and her brother vice president for operations Chris Guthrie (2nd R) and staff medical consultants Marcus Refuerzo (L) and Angel Martos stand amongst some of their medical marijuana products at their clinic in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
3 / 12
<p>Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle chooses a plant to buy from Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle chooses a plant to buy from Canna Pi medical marijuana dimore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle chooses a plant to buy from Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
4 / 12
<p>Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle inspects a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle inspects a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medicamore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle inspects a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
5 / 12
<p>Medical marijuana products are displayed at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Medical marijuana products are displayed at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, December 3,more

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Medical marijuana products are displayed at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
6 / 12
<p>Canna Pi medical dispensary vice president for operations Chris Guthrie inspects a medical marijuana product at his clinic in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Canna Pi medical dispensary vice president for operations Chris Guthrie inspects a medical marijuana producmore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Canna Pi medical dispensary vice president for operations Chris Guthrie inspects a medical marijuana product at his clinic in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
7 / 12
<p>A marijuana leaf is displayed at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

A marijuana leaf is displayed at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27,more

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

A marijuana leaf is displayed at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
8 / 12
<p>Marijuana plants are displayed for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Marijuana plants are displayed for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, Nomore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Marijuana plants are displayed for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
9 / 12
<p>Dax Colwell of DamaOil holds a container of his company's concentrated medicinal cannabis oil extracted from marijuana at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Dax Colwell of DamaOil holds a container of his company's concentrated medicinal cannabis oil extracted fromore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Dax Colwell of DamaOil holds a container of his company's concentrated medicinal cannabis oil extracted from marijuana at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
10 / 12
<p>Confectioner Jesse Scheeler of TH Candy displays some of his medical marijuana edibles (medibles) such as candies, chocolates, teas, tinctures and baked goods in his commercial grade kitchen in rural Bonney Lake, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Confectioner Jesse Scheeler of TH Candy displays some of his medical marijuana edibles (medibles) such as cmore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Confectioner Jesse Scheeler of TH Candy displays some of his medical marijuana edibles (medibles) such as candies, chocolates, teas, tinctures and baked goods in his commercial grade kitchen in rural Bonney Lake, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
11 / 12
<p>Registered medical marijuana patients Grant Horstman (R) and Jonathan Sullivan hold a plethora of medications they are prescribed but choose to take less dosages by smoking marijuana, at their home in Burien, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Registered medical marijuana patients Grant Horstman (R) and Jonathan Sullivan hold a plethora of medicatiomore

2012年 12月 5日 星期三

Registered medical marijuana patients Grant Horstman (R) and Jonathan Sullivan hold a plethora of medications they are prescribed but choose to take less dosages by smoking marijuana, at their home in Burien, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Diamonds in the jungle

Diamonds in the jungle

下一个

Diamonds in the jungle

Diamonds in the jungle

The triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana attracts a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors who dream of changing their lives...

2012年 12月 4日
A house in the road

A house in the road

Resident Luo Baogen agrees to the demolition of his house.

2012年 12月 4日
LA Auto Show

LA Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

2012年 11月 30日
Cleaning up Sandy

Cleaning up Sandy

Picking up the pieces after Sandy.

2012年 11月 30日

精选图集

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐