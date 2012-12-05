版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 03:00 BJT

Living with disabilities

<p>Former President Bill Clinton kisses Chen Li, a disabled woman who has opened a school for the disabled in China, at the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 during the final day of the event in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Former President Bill Clinton kisses Chen Li, a disabled woman who has opened a school for the disabled in more

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton kisses Chen Li, a disabled woman who has opened a school for the disabled in China, at the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 during the final day of the event in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
1 / 25
<p>The American Association of People with Disabilities and the National Council on Independent Living holds a rally to demand that the lobby group stop efforts to block equal access to hotel swimming pools and spas, in Washington June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

The American Association of People with Disabilities and the National Council on Independent Living holds amore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

The American Association of People with Disabilities and the National Council on Independent Living holds a rally to demand that the lobby group stop efforts to block equal access to hotel swimming pools and spas, in Washington June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
2 / 25
<p>Willy Martinez, 27, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, lifts weights during training in Caracas April 24, 2012. Martinez was a high-ranked Venezuelan boxer at the age of 18 when an enraged relative cut off his hand with a machete. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Willy Martinez, 27, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, lifts weights during training in Caracas Amore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Willy Martinez, 27, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, lifts weights during training in Caracas April 24, 2012. Martinez was a high-ranked Venezuelan boxer at the age of 18 when an enraged relative cut off his hand with a machete. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
3 / 25
<p>Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Laman Az, look on during a practice match in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian</p>

Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Lamamore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Laman Az, look on during a practice match in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian

Close
4 / 25
<p>A disabled man jumps over a puddle of water near a railway at a Jakarta slum area May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A disabled man jumps over a puddle of water near a railway at a Jakarta slum area May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Bemore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

A disabled man jumps over a puddle of water near a railway at a Jakarta slum area May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
5 / 25
<p>Kaushalya Hirushani (L), 7, plays with her brother Kulufew, 3, at the Aawas International personalised prosthetic limb clinic and manufacturer in Nagoda, 40km (25 miles) south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 3, 2009. Hirushani was born without legs or hands and Aawas International has agreed to build her legs on a low payment scheme. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds</p>

Kaushalya Hirushani (L), 7, plays with her brother Kulufew, 3, at the Aawas International personalised prosmore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Kaushalya Hirushani (L), 7, plays with her brother Kulufew, 3, at the Aawas International personalised prosthetic limb clinic and manufacturer in Nagoda, 40km (25 miles) south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 3, 2009. Hirushani was born without legs or hands and Aawas International has agreed to build her legs on a low payment scheme. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Close
6 / 25
<p>A disabled girl sits next to her mother during a protest organized by the All India Parents Association in New Delhi February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A disabled girl sits next to her mother during a protest organized by the All India Parents Association in more

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

A disabled girl sits next to her mother during a protest organized by the All India Parents Association in New Delhi February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 25
<p>A disabled girl embraces a doll during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 19, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. Most of the patients are from impoverished or broken homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A disabled girl embraces a doll during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disamore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

A disabled girl embraces a doll during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 19, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. Most of the patients are from impoverished or broken homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 25
<p>Geovany Gonzalez with cerebral palsy, interacts with Fiona, a therapeutically trained dog, as it tries to lick his face during a therapy session at the Colitas Foundation in Panama City September 22, 2012. The Colitas Foundation, run by Mario Chang, sponsors a programme using trained dogs for therapeutic practice and to help improve the quality of life of children and teenagers with mental and physical disabilities such as Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and autism. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Geovany Gonzalez with cerebral palsy, interacts with Fiona, a therapeutically trained dog, as it tries to lmore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Geovany Gonzalez with cerebral palsy, interacts with Fiona, a therapeutically trained dog, as it tries to lick his face during a therapy session at the Colitas Foundation in Panama City September 22, 2012. The Colitas Foundation, run by Mario Chang, sponsors a programme using trained dogs for therapeutic practice and to help improve the quality of life of children and teenagers with mental and physical disabilities such as Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and autism. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
9 / 25
<p>A stylist applies make-up on a disabled girl before she takes part in a fashion show in Minsk December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A stylist applies make-up on a disabled girl before she takes part in a fashion show in Minsk December 3, 2more

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

A stylist applies make-up on a disabled girl before she takes part in a fashion show in Minsk December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
10 / 25
<p>Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchi says that the school's main goal is to teach self-esteem to the students. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at more

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchi says that the school's main goal is to teach self-esteem to the students. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 25
<p>Qian Hongyan, 16, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, climbs onto a platform during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Qian Hongyan, 16, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, climbs onto a platform during a daimore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Qian Hongyan, 16, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, climbs onto a platform during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 25
<p>Ten-year-old Lucas Amorim, who has phocomelia, affecting the growth of his arms, swims during a training session in Manaus, Amazonas State, September 19, 2012. Lucas, who was motivated to become a swimmer two years ago by a cousin who is also handicapped and swims competitively, recently won the Amazonas State championship in the S5 category of 50m freestyle for his age group. Apart from his dreams of representing Brazil in a future Paralympics, Lucas wants to be a civil engineer some day. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Ten-year-old Lucas Amorim, who has phocomelia, affecting the growth of his arms, swims during a training semore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Ten-year-old Lucas Amorim, who has phocomelia, affecting the growth of his arms, swims during a training session in Manaus, Amazonas State, September 19, 2012. Lucas, who was motivated to become a swimmer two years ago by a cousin who is also handicapped and swims competitively, recently won the Amazonas State championship in the S5 category of 50m freestyle for his age group. Apart from his dreams of representing Brazil in a future Paralympics, Lucas wants to be a civil engineer some day. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
13 / 25
<p>Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a training session at the Yarkon stream in Tel Aviv May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias</p>

Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a trmore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a training session at the Yarkon stream in Tel Aviv May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
14 / 25
<p>A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the more

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
15 / 25
<p>Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of his daughter outside his home in Gaza City October 1, 2012. Qreiqea, 25, lost both his legs in an Israeli air strike in 2008 while taking pictures east of Gaza. The father of two is determined to continue his career despite his disability. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of his daughter outside hmore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of his daughter outside his home in Gaza City October 1, 2012. Qreiqea, 25, lost both his legs in an Israeli air strike in 2008 while taking pictures east of Gaza. The father of two is determined to continue his career despite his disability. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
16 / 25
<p>A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 1600 km (994 miles) over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support in the form of 3000 bolivianos ($434) payment to each physically disabled Bolivian, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23more

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 1600 km (994 miles) over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support in the form of 3000 bolivianos ($434) payment to each physically disabled Bolivian, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
17 / 25
<p>People hold signs as they take part in a rally against government cutbacks for disabled people during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 3, 2012. The signs read, "Disabled persons sentenced to the exclusion". REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

People hold signs as they take part in a rally against government cutbacks for disabled people during the Imore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

People hold signs as they take part in a rally against government cutbacks for disabled people during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 3, 2012. The signs read, "Disabled persons sentenced to the exclusion". REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
18 / 25
<p>A man who lost both legs in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war pushes his wheelchair as he leaves a consultation meeting for war veterans at the Old Parliament building in Tehran March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A man who lost both legs in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war pushes his wheelchair as he leaves a consultation meetimore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

A man who lost both legs in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war pushes his wheelchair as he leaves a consultation meeting for war veterans at the Old Parliament building in Tehran March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
19 / 25
<p>Sun Jifa raises up his prosthetic forearms as he poses for a picture in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He spent two years guiding his two nephews to build him prosthesis from scrap metal, plastic and rubber. Over the years, Sun and his nephews have built about 300 prosthetic limbs for people in need, charging 3000 RMB ($476) each. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Sun Jifa raises up his prosthetic forearms as he poses for a picture in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, Sepmore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Sun Jifa raises up his prosthetic forearms as he poses for a picture in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He spent two years guiding his two nephews to build him prosthesis from scrap metal, plastic and rubber. Over the years, Sun and his nephews have built about 300 prosthetic limbs for people in need, charging 3000 RMB ($476) each. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
20 / 25
<p>A U.S. soldier with a prosthetic limb uses his mobile phone to film a ceremony for U.S. soldiers who sustained combat injuries in Iraq at Al Faw Palace in U.S. Camp Victory in Baghdad May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen</p>

A U.S. soldier with a prosthetic limb uses his mobile phone to film a ceremony for U.S. soldiers who sustaimore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

A U.S. soldier with a prosthetic limb uses his mobile phone to film a ceremony for U.S. soldiers who sustained combat injuries in Iraq at Al Faw Palace in U.S. Camp Victory in Baghdad May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
21 / 25
<p>Students, Tania (L) and Meem, climb up a flight of stairs in a residence for visually impaired girls at the Baptist Mission Integrated School (BMIS) in Dhaka May 18, 2010. About 76 visually impaired girls and women reside in BMIS where they receive special education which covers mobility, Braille, daily living skills, hygiene and physical exercises. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Students, Tania (L) and Meem, climb up a flight of stairs in a residence for visually impaired girls at themore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Students, Tania (L) and Meem, climb up a flight of stairs in a residence for visually impaired girls at the Baptist Mission Integrated School (BMIS) in Dhaka May 18, 2010. About 76 visually impaired girls and women reside in BMIS where they receive special education which covers mobility, Braille, daily living skills, hygiene and physical exercises. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
22 / 25
<p>Nick Vujicic, an Australian born without limbs, gives a motivational conference at the Radisson hotel in San Jose, February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Nick Vujicic, an Australian born without limbs, gives a motivational conference at the Radisson hotel in Samore

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Nick Vujicic, an Australian born without limbs, gives a motivational conference at the Radisson hotel in San Jose, February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
23 / 25
<p>Ivan Vasilevich, 61, a handicapped pensioner, looks out of the window as he has a short break from his job in the village of Garenichi, some 110 km (68 miles) east of Minsk, November 30, 2012. Vasilevich has a disability pension of about 2400000 Belarussian roubles ( $300) a month, and earns extra money by producing baskets out of willow twigs for a local market. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ivan Vasilevich, 61, a handicapped pensioner, looks out of the window as he has a short break from his job more

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Ivan Vasilevich, 61, a handicapped pensioner, looks out of the window as he has a short break from his job in the village of Garenichi, some 110 km (68 miles) east of Minsk, November 30, 2012. Vasilevich has a disability pension of about 2400000 Belarussian roubles ( $300) a month, and earns extra money by producing baskets out of willow twigs for a local market. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
24 / 25
<p>Macedonian paraplegic athlete Mile Stojkoski pushes himself on a highway during a marathon from his native town of Krusevo to the London Olympics, in Belgrade March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Macedonian paraplegic athlete Mile Stojkoski pushes himself on a highway during a marathon from his native more

2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Macedonian paraplegic athlete Mile Stojkoski pushes himself on a highway during a marathon from his native town of Krusevo to the London Olympics, in Belgrade March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Living in a sewer

Living in a sewer

下一个

Living in a sewer

Living in a sewer

A husband and wife have made themselves a home in an abandoned sewer fitted with a kitchen, fan, tv, a chair and a bed.

2012年 12月 6日
Seattle's marijuana experts

Seattle's marijuana experts

Voters in Washington state approved an initiative legalizing marijuana. A look inside Canna Pi, a medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle.

2012年 12月 5日
Diamonds in the jungle

Diamonds in the jungle

The triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana attracts a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors who dream of changing their lives...

2012年 12月 4日
A house in the road

A house in the road

Resident Luo Baogen agrees to the demolition of his house.

2012年 12月 4日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐