Living in a sewer
Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug more
Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife Maria Garcia and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which is fitted with a kitchen, a fan, tv, a chair and a bed, is a 6 square meter wide and 1.4 meters high tunnel that leaks when it rains, and requires a manhole cover. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Loperamore
Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Loperamore
Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amore
Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Miguel Restrepo, 62, lies with his dog in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lomore
Miguel Restrepo, 62, lies with his dog in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Maria Garcia cooks in the kitchen of her sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera<more
Maria Garcia cooks in the kitchen of her sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, looks up from his sewer home with his wife Maria Garcia in Medellin December 4, 20more
Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, looks up from his sewer home with his wife Maria Garcia in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie at his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amore
Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie at his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Miguel Restrepo, 62, and wife Maria Garcia (R) make Christmas ornaments outside their sewer home in Medellimore
Miguel Restrepo, 62, and wife Maria Garcia (R) make Christmas ornaments outside their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, and wife Maria Garcia are seen from their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012.more
Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, and wife Maria Garcia are seen from their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
下一个
Seattle's marijuana experts
Voters in Washington state approved an initiative legalizing marijuana. A look inside Canna Pi, a medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle.
Diamonds in the jungle
The triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana attracts a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors who dream of changing their lives...
A house in the road
Resident Luo Baogen agrees to the demolition of his house.
LA Auto Show
New concepts and models at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.