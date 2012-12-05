版本:
Living in a sewer

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife Maria Garcia and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which is fitted with a kitchen, a fan, tv, a chair and a bed, is a 6 square meter wide and 1.4 meters high tunnel that leaks when it rains, and requires a manhole cover. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife Maria Garcia and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which is fitted with a kitchen, a fan, tv, a chair and a bed, is a 6 square meter wide and 1.4 meters high tunnel that leaks when it rains, and requires a manhole cover. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, lies with his dog in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

<p>Maria Garcia cooks in the kitchen of her sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

<p>Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, looks up from his sewer home with his wife Maria Garcia in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie at his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, and wife Maria Garcia (R) make Christmas ornaments outside their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

<p>Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, and wife Maria Garcia are seen from their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

