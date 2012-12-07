版本:
中国

Raised behind bars

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, with her eight-month-old daughter Nicole, looks through bars at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos, near La Plata October 13, 2007. Valdez has nine children from three different relationships, and now lives with a fourth partner in a slum on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, receiving subsidies to help feed three of her youngest kids. Valdez was pregnant with Nicole in 2006 when she was sentenced to two years in...more

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, with her eight-month-old daughter Nicole, looks through bars at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos, near La Plata October 13, 2007. Valdez has nine children from three different relationships, and now lives with a fourth partner in a slum on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, receiving subsidies to help feed three of her youngest kids. Valdez was pregnant with Nicole in 2006 when she was sentenced to two years in prison for selling drugs. She raised Nicole in prison until she was two when they left together. Argentine law allows women prisoners to raise their infant children in jail until the age of four, after which they must leave to live with family or in a state home. REUTERS/Carolina Camps/Files

Close
1 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Nicole, 5, gestures as her mother Sandra Valdez, 40, styles her hair before going to kindergarten at their home in Buenos Aires September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Nicole, 5, gestures as her mother Sandra Valdez, 40, styles her hair before going to kindergarten at their home in Buenos Aires September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
2 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, who spent almost two years in prison for drug trafficking, dresses her daughter Nicole, 5, as her son Leonel sleeps at home in Buenos Aires, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, who spent almost two years in prison for drug trafficking, dresses her daughter Nicole, 5, as her son Leonel sleeps at home in Buenos Aires, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
3 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

A Bible belonging to Sandra Valdez, 40, who spent almost two years in prison for drug trafficking, lies next to a photo of her daughter Nicole, 5, at home in Buenos Aires, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

A Bible belonging to Sandra Valdez, 40, who spent almost two years in prison for drug trafficking, lies next to a photo of her daughter Nicole, 5, at home in Buenos Aires, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
4 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, feeds her child Leonel (L) as her daughter Nicole (C), 5, sits next to her at their home in Buenos Aires September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, feeds her child Leonel (L) as her daughter Nicole (C), 5, sits next to her at their home in Buenos Aires September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
5 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, prepares a hot drink alongside three of her children (L - R) Nicole, Leonel and Ezequiel at their home in Buenos Aires September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, prepares a hot drink alongside three of her children (L - R) Nicole, Leonel and Ezequiel at their home in Buenos Aires September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
6 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, who spent almost two years in prison for drug trafficking, sports a tattoo on her fingers that spell the word "Love", outside her home in Buenos Aires, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, who spent almost two years in prison for drug trafficking, sports a tattoo on her fingers that spell the word "Love", outside her home in Buenos Aires, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
7 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, combs her five-year-old daughter Nicole's hair at their home in Buenos Aires September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, combs her five-year-old daughter Nicole's hair at their home in Buenos Aires September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
8 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, sweeps outside her home in Buenos Aires September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, sweeps outside her home in Buenos Aires September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
9 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, plays with her daughter Nicole, 5, at their home in Buenos Aires September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, plays with her daughter Nicole, 5, at their home in Buenos Aires September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
10 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Nicole, 5, daughter of Sandra Valdez (not seen), 40, looks at snails outside her home in Buenos Aires September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Nicole, 5, daughter of Sandra Valdez (not seen), 40, looks at snails outside her home in Buenos Aires September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
11 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, looks out through the gates of her home in Buenos Aires September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez, 40, looks out through the gates of her home in Buenos Aires September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
12 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Nicole (R), 5, daughter of Sandra Valdez, 40, holds a teddy bear outside her home in Buenos Aires September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Nicole (R), 5, daughter of Sandra Valdez, 40, holds a teddy bear outside her home in Buenos Aires September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
13 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez (L), 40, who spent almost two years in prison for drug trafficking, walks with her children Leonel (in stroller) and Nicole (2nd R), 5, and her grandson (R) near their home in Buenos Aires, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Sandra Valdez (L), 40, who spent almost two years in prison for drug trafficking, walks with her children Leonel (in stroller) and Nicole (2nd R), 5, and her grandson (R) near their home in Buenos Aires, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
14 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Silvia Rodas talks with her four-year-old daughter Anahi inside her cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos, near La Plata in this October 17, 2007 file photo. Rodas was convicted of robbery and attempted homicide at the age of 19 and has since done stints in all the prisons in Buenos Aires province after being moved around due to bad conduct. She ended up in Bahia Blanca, the last prison that would accept her. Her...more

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Silvia Rodas talks with her four-year-old daughter Anahi inside her cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos, near La Plata in this October 17, 2007 file photo. Rodas was convicted of robbery and attempted homicide at the age of 19 and has since done stints in all the prisons in Buenos Aires province after being moved around due to bad conduct. She ended up in Bahia Blanca, the last prison that would accept her. Her daughter Anahi was three years old when she was convicted and lived in prison with her until she was five. Argentine law allows women prisoners to raise their infant children in jail until the age of four, although Anahi stayed one year longer. REUTERS/Carolina Camps/Files

Close
15 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi, 9, holds a flower for her mother Silvia Rodas (not seen), 25, during a visit to the prison in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi, 9, holds a flower for her mother Silvia Rodas (not seen), 25, during a visit to the prison in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
16 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi (R), 9, shares a moment with her mother Silvia Rodas, 25, and grandfather Carlos (L) during a visit to meet her mother who is serving a 15-year sentence prison in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi (R), 9, shares a moment with her mother Silvia Rodas, 25, and grandfather Carlos (L) during a visit to meet her mother who is serving a 15-year sentence prison in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
17 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi, 9, plays with her mother Silvia Rodas, 25, during a visit to the prison where her mother is serving a 15-year sentence in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi, 9, plays with her mother Silvia Rodas, 25, during a visit to the prison where her mother is serving a 15-year sentence in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
18 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi (bottom R), 9, shares a moment with her mother Silvia Rodas (center R), 25, and grandfather Carlos during a visit to her mother who is serving a 15-year sentence prison in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi (bottom R), 9, shares a moment with her mother Silvia Rodas (center R), 25, and grandfather Carlos during a visit to her mother who is serving a 15-year sentence prison in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
19 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Prisoner Silvia Rodas (L) dances with her daughter Anahi, 9, during a visit by Anahi to the prison where Rodas is serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and attempted homicide, in Bahia Blanca, 350 miles (563 km) south of Buenos Aires, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Prisoner Silvia Rodas (L) dances with her daughter Anahi, 9, during a visit by Anahi to the prison where Rodas is serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and attempted homicide, in Bahia Blanca, 350 miles (563 km) south of Buenos Aires, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
20 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi, 9, reads with her mother Silvia Rodas, 25, who is serving a 15-year sentence in prison in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi, 9, reads with her mother Silvia Rodas, 25, who is serving a 15-year sentence in prison in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
21 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi, 9, hugs her mother Silvia Rodas, 25, after visiting her at the prison where she is serving a 15-year sentence, while a prison guard (R) stands nearby in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Anahi, 9, hugs her mother Silvia Rodas, 25, after visiting her at the prison where she is serving a 15-year sentence, while a prison guard (R) stands nearby in Bahia Blanca October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
22 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Silvia Rodas (L), 25, hugs her girlfriend Yesica, nicknamed 'Guachin', in prison in Bahia Blanca October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Silvia Rodas (L), 25, hugs her girlfriend Yesica, nicknamed 'Guachin', in prison in Bahia Blanca October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
23 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Silvia Rodas (R), 25, listens to her girlfriend Yesica, nicknamed 'Guachin', in their cell area inside a prison, in Bahia Blanca October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Silvia Rodas (R), 25, listens to her girlfriend Yesica, nicknamed 'Guachin', in their cell area inside a prison, in Bahia Blanca October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
24 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Silvia Rodas (R), 25, lies in bed with her girlfriend Yesica in their shared cell in Bahia Blanca, 350 miles (563 km) south of the capital Buenos Aires October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Silvia Rodas (R), 25, lies in bed with her girlfriend Yesica in their shared cell in Bahia Blanca, 350 miles (563 km) south of the capital Buenos Aires October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
25 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, who is currently under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, poses with her then one-year-old son Lautaro inside a jail in Buenos Aires October 13, 2007. Romero survives by selling household items through the window of her kitchen 24 hours a day, which is her only contact with the outside world. Romero was pregnant with her son Lautaro in 2005 when she was convicted and raised...more

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, who is currently under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, poses with her then one-year-old son Lautaro inside a jail in Buenos Aires October 13, 2007. Romero survives by selling household items through the window of her kitchen 24 hours a day, which is her only contact with the outside world. Romero was pregnant with her son Lautaro in 2005 when she was convicted and raised her son in prison until he was four. Argentine law allows women prisoners to raise their infant children in jail until the age of four, after which they must leave to live with family or in a state home. REUTERS/Carolina Camps/Files

Close
26 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (C), 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, embraces her boyfriend Oscar (R) as they are watched by her six-year-old son Lautaro at their home in Buenos Aires July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (C), 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, embraces her boyfriend Oscar (R) as they are watched by her six-year-old son Lautaro at their home in Buenos Aires July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
27 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, smokes inside her home in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, smokes inside her home in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
28 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (bottom window), 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, waits for customers inside her home while her six-year-old son Lautaro (top floor) stands on the flat roof of their house in Buenos Aires July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (bottom window), 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, waits for customers inside her home while her six-year-old son Lautaro (top floor) stands on the flat roof of their house in Buenos Aires July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
29 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is currently under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, waits for customers at her kiosk in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is currently under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, waits for customers at her kiosk in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
30 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, serves a customer in her home in Buenos Aires, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, serves a customer in her home in Buenos Aires, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
31 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, shows a scar on her stomach from a stab wound she received in jail, at her home in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, shows a scar on her stomach from a stab wound she received in jail, at her home in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
32 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, who is currently under house arrest serving the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, puts on makeup at home in Buenos Aires, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, who is currently under house arrest serving the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, puts on makeup at home in Buenos Aires, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
33 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, kisses her six-year-old son Lautaro from their home in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, kisses her six-year-old son Lautaro from their home in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
34 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Six-year-old Lautaro, whose mother Julia Romero (not seen), 42, is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, watches television in his home in Buenos Aires July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Six-year-old Lautaro, whose mother Julia Romero (not seen), 42, is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, watches television in his home in Buenos Aires July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
35 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, who is currently under house arrest serving the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, reacts to pain from health problems at home in Buenos Aires, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero, who is currently under house arrest serving the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, reacts to pain from health problems at home in Buenos Aires, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
36 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (back C), who is currently under house arrest serving the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, hugs her boyfriend Oscar while her son Lautaro, 6, sleeps in their home in Buenos Aires, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (back C), who is currently under house arrest serving the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, hugs her boyfriend Oscar while her son Lautaro, 6, sleeps in their home in Buenos Aires, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
37 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (L), 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, presents herself at a police station in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (L), 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, presents herself at a police station in Buenos Aires August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
38 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (C), 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, lies in bed with her boyfriend Oscar (L) and six-year-old son Lautaro at their home in Buenos Aires July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Julia Romero (C), 42, who is under house arrest to serve the last 11 years of an 18-year sentence for homicide, lies in bed with her boyfriend Oscar (L) and six-year-old son Lautaro at their home in Buenos Aires July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
39 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara, who is pregnant with her first child Milagros, poses as she is imprisoned in jail due to attempted larceny, in Los Hornos November 4, 2007. Cigara, who is in jail awaiting trial for a fourth case of robbery, admits that she suffers from drug addiction and has requested treatment from the prison system. Cigara was pregnant with Milagros during her first jail term in 2007 and gave birth to and raised her daughter in...more

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara, who is pregnant with her first child Milagros, poses as she is imprisoned in jail due to attempted larceny, in Los Hornos November 4, 2007. Cigara, who is in jail awaiting trial for a fourth case of robbery, admits that she suffers from drug addiction and has requested treatment from the prison system. Cigara was pregnant with Milagros during her first jail term in 2007 and gave birth to and raised her daughter in the prison until she was two. Argentine law allows women prisoners to raise their infant children in jail until the age of four, after which they must leave to live with family or in a state home. REUTERS/Carolina Camps/Files

Close
40 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros, whose mother Valeria Cigara, 28, is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, plays with her soft toys in La Plata August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros, whose mother Valeria Cigara, 28, is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, plays with her soft toys in La Plata August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
41 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Jorgelina, sister of Valeria Cigara, 28, combs the hair of Valeria's four-year-old daughter Milagros in La Plata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Jorgelina, sister of Valeria Cigara, 28, combs the hair of Valeria's four-year-old daughter Milagros in La Plata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
42 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros (C) is helped to get dressed by her grandmother Silvia (R) after she was searched before visiting her mother Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros (C) is helped to get dressed by her grandmother Silvia (R) after she was searched before visiting her mother Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
43 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros (L) looks at a security guard (R) inking the fingers of her grandmother Silvia before allowing them to visit Milagros' mother Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros (L) looks at a security guard (R) inking the fingers of her grandmother Silvia before allowing them to visit Milagros' mother Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
44 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, looks through the bars in Magdalena August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, looks through the bars in Magdalena August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
45 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
46 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Prisoner Valeria Cigara, 28, walks in the corridor outside the cell where she is awaiting trial for her fourth case of robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Prisoner Valeria Cigara, 28, walks in the corridor outside the cell where she is awaiting trial for her fourth case of robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
47 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara (R), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, walk with her four-year-old daughter Milagros and her sister Jorgelina (L) down the prison corridors in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara (R), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, walk with her four-year-old daughter Milagros and her sister Jorgelina (L) down the prison corridors in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
48 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara (L), who is in jail awaiting trial for robbery, says goodbye to her daughter Milagros, 4, after a visit to her prison in Magdalena, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara (L), who is in jail awaiting trial for robbery, says goodbye to her daughter Milagros, 4, after a visit to her prison in Magdalena, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
49 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros puts on lipstick while her mother Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, watches in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old Milagros puts on lipstick while her mother Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, watches in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
50 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, plays with her four-year-old daughter Milagros in Magdalena, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, plays with her four-year-old daughter Milagros in Magdalena, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
51 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, takes a shower in Magdalena August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, takes a shower in Magdalena August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
52 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old daughter Milagros, watches as a security guard takes the fingerprints of her grandmother Silvia, at the start of a visit to Milagros' mother, Valeria Cigara, in jail in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Four-year-old daughter Milagros, watches as a security guard takes the fingerprints of her grandmother Silvia, at the start of a visit to Milagros' mother, Valeria Cigara, in jail in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
53 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Prisoner Valeria Cigara, 28, looks out from the window of her cell where she is awaiting trial for her fourth case of robbery, in Magdalena August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Prisoner Valeria Cigara, 28, looks out from the window of her cell where she is awaiting trial for her fourth case of robbery, in Magdalena August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
54 / 55
2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Jorgelina and her niece, four-year-old Milagros, whose mother Valeria Cigara, 28, is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, travel to visit Cigara in La Plata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

2012年 12月 8日 星期六

Jorgelina and her niece, four-year-old Milagros, whose mother Valeria Cigara, 28, is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, travel to visit Cigara in La Plata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
55 / 55

Raised behind bars

Raised behind bars 分享
重新播放
下一个

Christmas is coming

Christmas is coming
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »