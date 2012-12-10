版本:
中国

Pacquiao knocked out

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico connects on Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez sensationally knocked out Pacquiao in the sixth round of their non-title welterweight bout on Saturday, getting his first win over the Filipino in four attempts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico connects on Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez sensationally knocked out Pacquiao in the sixth round of their non-title welterweight bout on Saturday, getting his first win over the Filipino in four attempts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines fights Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines fights Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines takes a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines takes a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
3 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is knocked down by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico in the third round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is knocked down by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico in the third round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is treated in his corner between rounds during his welterweight fight against Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is treated in his corner between rounds during his welterweight fight against Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Referee Kenny Bayless gives a count to Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico after Marquez was knocked down by Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the fifth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Referee Kenny Bayless gives a count to Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico after Marquez was knocked down by Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the fifth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines lands a punch on Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez went on to win with a sixth-round knockout. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BOXING)

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines lands a punch on Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez went on to win with a sixth-round knockout. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BOXING)

Close
8 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico listens to his trainer Nacho Beristain between rounds during his welterweight fight against Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico listens to his trainer Nacho Beristain between rounds during his welterweight fight against Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (front) is knocked out by a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (front) is knocked out by a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez (R) of Mexico steps away after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (bottom) in the 6th round during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez (R) of Mexico steps away after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (bottom) in the 6th round during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico is directed to a neutral corner after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico is directed to a neutral corner after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
12 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Referee Kenny Bayless looks over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines after he was knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Referee Kenny Bayless looks over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines after he was knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
13 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 16
2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Boxing promoter Fernando Beltran is at left. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 11日 星期二

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Boxing promoter Fernando Beltran is at left. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 16

Pacquiao knocked out

Pacquiao knocked out 分享
重新播放
下一个

Mennonites in Mexico

Mennonites in Mexico
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »