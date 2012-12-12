A tribute to twelve
Trumpeters of a school band blow their instruments as thousands of youths attend a march through a main street in Istanbul May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Finalists make an appearance before the audience at the Tokyo Super Model Contest in Tokyo July 26, 2009. U REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gold medallists of Britain's team (C) pose next to silver medallists of Australia's team (L) and bronze medallists of the U.S. team during the award ceremony for the men's four final of the rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Villagers carry pitchers filled with drinking water after visiting a well at Meni village in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students of the Jamia Binoria Al-Almia seminary sit for the exams for religious scholars (MUFTI) in Karachi May 13, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Iranian and Pakistani defendants sit behind bars at a state security court in Sanaa October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Visitors ride the "Battlestar Galactica" dueling roller coaster during a media preview of the Universal Studios theme park in Singapore March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Tourists ride their bicycles next to the sculpture 'Ready Maid' by Austrian artist Gottfried Bechtold on a sunny day in Bregenz, at lake Constance June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
A man picks up a bottle at an assembly line inside the Taiwan Beer factory in Jhunan, Miaoli County February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes showing a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Twelve couples attend a wedding ceremony at the Peak in Hong Kong, an event to celebrate getting married on the date of December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
