Handmade eyeballs
A tray of example glass eyes are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munmore
A tray of example glass eyes are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. Greiner produces individual hand glass-blown human eye prostheses for people who have lost an eye or eyes due to a trauma, illness or accident. Each glass eye takes about one hour to make, with constant reference to the patient for the right colour and for detailed drawing of the veins. A bespoke glass eye prostheses cost about 350 euros (US $457). A typical modern glass eye is a hollow half sphere that fits over the non-working eye, if it is still there. Otherwise it goes over a ball that has been surgically implanted into the eye socket and attached to the eye muscles. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner blows through molten glass to make a sphere as he produces a glass eye at his medmore
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner blows through molten glass to make a sphere as he produces a glass eye at his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner looks for examples of glass eyes for patient Helmut Sechser (not pictured) in hismore
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner looks for examples of glass eyes for patient Helmut Sechser (not pictured) in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner compares a glass eye example with the eye of patient Helmut Sechser in his medicamore
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner compares a glass eye example with the eye of patient Helmut Sechser in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Patient Helmut Sechser looks in a mirror without his glass eye before being fitted for a new one at a medicmore
Patient Helmut Sechser looks in a mirror without his glass eye before being fitted for a new one at a medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Patient Helmut Sechser puts in his old glass eye while he waits for a new one to be made at a medical equipmore
Patient Helmut Sechser puts in his old glass eye while he waits for a new one to be made at a medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Patient Helmut Sechser cleans his old glass eye with water before being fitted for a new one at a medical emore
Patient Helmut Sechser cleans his old glass eye with water before being fitted for a new one at a medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Patient Helmut Sechser holds his old glass eye before being fitted for a new one at a medical equipment shomore
Patient Helmut Sechser holds his old glass eye before being fitted for a new one at a medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner (L) removes the glass eye of patient Helmut Sechser in his medical equipment shopmore
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner (L) removes the glass eye of patient Helmut Sechser in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The old glass eyes of patient Helmut Sechser sits in a small box at the medical equipment shop of ocularistmore
The old glass eyes of patient Helmut Sechser sits in a small box at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
