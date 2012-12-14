Coffee from El Salvador's slopes
A worker carries a sack of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador December 10, 2012. Once a family-owned coffee plantation split under a 1980 land reform, the Santa Adelaida coffee is now a cooperative dedicated to the production of organically-grown high ground coffee, which is certified by non-governmental organization Rainforest Alliance, and exported to Germany, the U.S., Britain and Japan. The coffee plantation is currently run by a cooperative of over 150 members. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker pours coffee beans for washing at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: BUSINESS COMMODITIES AGRICULTURE)
A worker picks ripe coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker records the weight of coffee beans as they are being weighed at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers stand next to sacks of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A woman prepares tortillas for lunch at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Freshly harvested coffee beans are seen at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker dries coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker is seen through dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker holds a handful of coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker sorts dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Alberto Moya, 68, a member of the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative poses for a picture at a warehouse of bourbon coffee for export in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers walk towards a coffee plantation at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez