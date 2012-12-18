版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 05:06 BJT

Prepping for the apocalypse

<p>Phil Burns pulls a gun from his backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. While most "preppers" discount the Mayan calendar prophecy, many are preparing to be self-sufficient for threats like nuclear war, natural disaster, famine and economic collapse. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Phil Burns pulls a gun from his backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, Decemore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Phil Burns pulls a gun from his backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. While most "preppers" discount the Mayan calendar prophecy, many are preparing to be self-sufficient for threats like nuclear war, natural disaster, famine and economic collapse. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
1 / 40
<p>Phil Burns inventories some of the gear in a backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Phil Burns inventories some of the gear in a backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Formore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Phil Burns inventories some of the gear in a backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 40
<p>Phil Burns, a firearms instructor, at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Phil Burns, a firearms instructor, at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Phil Burns, a firearms instructor, at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 40
<p>Phil Burns demonstrates the air purifying SCape Mask at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Phil Burns demonstrates the air purifying SCape Mask at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012.more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Phil Burns demonstrates the air purifying SCape Mask at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 40
<p>Sami Porenta and Hugh Vail package emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Sami Porenta and Hugh Vail package emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Sami Porenta and Hugh Vail package emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
5 / 40
<p>Freeze dried meals, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Freeze dried meals, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utamore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Freeze dried meals, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
6 / 40
<p>Mike Porenta prepares to ship emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Mike Porenta prepares to ship emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah,more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Mike Porenta prepares to ship emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
7 / 40
<p>Freeze dried meals and emergency food rations, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Freeze dried meals and emergency food rations, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Freeze dried meals and emergency food rations, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
8 / 40
<p>Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
9 / 40
<p>Hugh Vail cuts firewood at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Hugh Vail cuts firewood at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Hugh Vail cuts firewood at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 40
<p>Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urqmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 40
<p>Employees work on the construction of a bunker at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Employees work on the construction of a bunker at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 1more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Employees work on the construction of a bunker at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
12 / 40
<p>Paul Seyfried climbs into a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Paul Seyfried climbs into a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lamore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Paul Seyfried climbs into a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
13 / 40
<p>Paul Seyfried stands in a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Paul Seyfried stands in a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lakemore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Paul Seyfried stands in a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
14 / 40
<p>Elijah Holland carries a chicken to be processed at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise, chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Elijah Holland carries a chicken to be processed at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolinmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Elijah Holland carries a chicken to be processed at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise, chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
15 / 40
<p>James Grant cuts a chicken's neck as he helps in the slaughter at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise, chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

James Grant cuts a chicken's neck as he helps in the slaughter at the Holland family property in Warrenton,more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

James Grant cuts a chicken's neck as he helps in the slaughter at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise, chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
16 / 40
<p>A knife is covered with blood and a few feathers while it is used to slaughter chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

A knife is covered with blood and a few feathers while it is used to slaughter chickens at the Holland famimore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

A knife is covered with blood and a few feathers while it is used to slaughter chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
17 / 40
<p>Mike Holland looks over as a chicken is run through the plucker after being slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Mike Holland looks over as a chicken is run through the plucker after being slaughtered at the Holland famimore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Mike Holland looks over as a chicken is run through the plucker after being slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
18 / 40
<p>Noah Holland carries two chickens to be slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Noah Holland carries two chickens to be slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Caromore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Noah Holland carries two chickens to be slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
19 / 40
<p>Mike Holland talks to his son Noah in the living room of their home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Mike Holland talks to his son Noah in the living room of their home at the Holland family property in Warremore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Mike Holland talks to his son Noah in the living room of their home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
20 / 40
<p>Mike Holland reviews the date of a can of dry nonfat milk that he canned at the LDS cannery at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Mike Holland reviews the date of a can of dry nonfat milk that he canned at the LDS cannery at the Holland more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Mike Holland reviews the date of a can of dry nonfat milk that he canned at the LDS cannery at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
21 / 40
<p>Mike Holland reviews his stock of dry food storage in a trailer at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Mike Holland reviews his stock of dry food storage in a trailer at the Holland family property in Warrentonmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Mike Holland reviews his stock of dry food storage in a trailer at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
22 / 40
<p>James Blair cleans chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

James Blair cleans chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012.more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

James Blair cleans chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
23 / 40
<p>Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolinmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
24 / 40
<p>Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolinmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
25 / 40
<p>James Blair cleans chickens in the sink at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

James Blair cleans chickens in the sink at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, Decembmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

James Blair cleans chickens in the sink at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
26 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice spreads grass seed across a two acre field at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. Preppers Jeff and Jeanie Nice live on a 13 acre farm where they raise beef, chicken, turkey and can vegetables from their garden. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice spreads grass seed across a two acre field at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice spreads grass seed across a two acre field at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. Preppers Jeff and Jeanie Nice live on a 13 acre farm where they raise beef, chicken, turkey and can vegetables from their garden. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
27 / 40
<p>Jeanie Nice trims excess meat off a cooked chicken to be used in soup in her kitchen in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeanie Nice trims excess meat off a cooked chicken to be used in soup in her kitchen in Kinston, North Caromore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeanie Nice trims excess meat off a cooked chicken to be used in soup in her kitchen in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
28 / 40
<p>Jeanie Nice and her husband Jeff Nice carry parts for a shelving unit into their barn on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. After completion of a government contact working in computers Jeff has spent most of his time on the farm tending to the livestock and general chores such as planting grass or keeping his equipment in working order. On the farm is a 200 yard rifle range where Jeff teaches hunter education and gun safety. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeanie Nice and her husband Jeff Nice carry parts for a shelving unit into their barn on their farm in Kinsmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeanie Nice and her husband Jeff Nice carry parts for a shelving unit into their barn on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. After completion of a government contact working in computers Jeff has spent most of his time on the farm tending to the livestock and general chores such as planting grass or keeping his equipment in working order. On the farm is a 200 yard rifle range where Jeff teaches hunter education and gun safety. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
29 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice empties his boot of dried corn at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice empties his boot of dried corn at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice empties his boot of dried corn at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
30 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice repairs a tractor disk at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice repairs a tractor disk at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice repairs a tractor disk at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
31 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice holds a container of dried corn for one of his goats as he feeds his livestock in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice holds a container of dried corn for one of his goats as he feeds his livestock in Kinston, North more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice holds a container of dried corn for one of his goats as he feeds his livestock in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
32 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice looks into one of his two freezers where he keeps frozen chickens at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Jeff Nice looks into one of his two freezers where he keeps frozen chickens at his farm in Kinston, North Cmore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice looks into one of his two freezers where he keeps frozen chickens at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
33 / 40
<p>Chickens are seen in one of two freezers at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Chickens are seen in one of two freezers at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Chickens are seen in one of two freezers at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
34 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice holds a frozen chicken from his freezer at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice holds a frozen chicken from his freezer at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012more

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice holds a frozen chicken from his freezer at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
35 / 40
<p>A pen rests on a notepad with a list of chores at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

A pen rests on a notepad with a list of chores at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, Decembermore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

A pen rests on a notepad with a list of chores at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
36 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice tends to his honey bees on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice tends to his honey bees on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chrimore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice tends to his honey bees on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
37 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice carries a small piece of honeycomb as honey bees swarm on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice carries a small piece of honeycomb as honey bees swarm on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, Demore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice carries a small piece of honeycomb as honey bees swarm on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
38 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice stands on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice stands on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice stands on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
39 / 40
<p>Jeff Nice and his wife Jeanie Nice look over feeding livestock on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jeff Nice and his wife Jeanie Nice look over feeding livestock on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, Demore

2012年 12月 19日 星期三

Jeff Nice and his wife Jeanie Nice look over feeding livestock on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
South Korea's "Exam Village"

South Korea's "Exam Village"

下一个

South Korea's

South Korea's "Exam Village"

There are 30,000 residents of a drab neighborhood in Seoul known as Exam Village, where people preparing for tests for low-level civil service jobs have...

2012年 12月 18日
Roofless in Brazil

Roofless in Brazil

Thousands have joined a growing Roofless Movement who find shelter in abandoned or vacant buildings in Sao Paulo.

2012年 12月 18日
Goodbye moon

Goodbye moon

40 years ago, mankind took its last steps on the moon with the Apollo 17 lunar mission. A look at the Apollo project and other moon missions that might have...

2012年 12月 14日
Coffee from El Salvador's slopes

Coffee from El Salvador's slopes

Once a family-owned plantation, Santa Adelaida coffee in El Salvador is now a cooperative dedicated to the production of organically-grown high ground coffee.

2012年 12月 14日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐