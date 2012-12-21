A Klingon Christmas Carol
Performer Jon Beal (L) checks his email as Josh Zagoren puts on his make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. The play is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale "A Christmas Carol" and is translated into the Klingon language and adapted to Klingon culture. Klingons are a fictional alien culture that originated from the Star Trek television series. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman lays out markers on seats beside a weapon called a "bat'leth" before a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Wyatt Weber puts on make-up for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers joke around as they they prepare backstage for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers prepare backstage for their performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Sarah Camargo (L) and Christina Romano prepare for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Kevin Alves is reflected in a mirror as he puts on make-up for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Phil Zimmermann celebrates as he plays a video game on his phone before a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers put on their make-up backstage as they prepare for a performance in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Audience members dressed in costume for a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" mingle in the lobby prior to the show in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Ali Kidder-Mostrom (L) and David Coupe perform a fight scene as a translation of their dialogue is projected on a screen during a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marc Malnekoff wears a costume while watching a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Kevin Alves performs in "A Klingon Christmas Carol" as his dialogue is projected on a teleprompter in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers Josh Zagoren (L) and Jacqueline Salamack wait backstage for their scene in their performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
An audience member is surrounded by the cast of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" as they pose for pictures after a performance in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performer Jacqueline Salamack (L) jokes with an audience member after a performance of "A Klingon Christmas Carol" in Chicago, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
