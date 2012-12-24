版本:
Daredevil Santa

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus as he prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. According the Guatemalan firefighters, they have been giving toys to the children living in the neighborhoods under the Belize bridge, a very poor area of the city, dressed as Santa Claus for 15 years. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus as he prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. According the Guatemalan firefighters, they have been giving toys to the children living in the neighborhoods under the Belize bridge, a very poor area of the city, dressed as Santa Claus for 15 years. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon poses dressed as Santa Claus before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon poses dressed as Santa Claus before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, walks before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, walks before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, stands before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, stands before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, gives toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, gives toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, receives a kiss as he gives toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, receives a kiss as he gives toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Two children hold toys after receiving them from Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, who arrived dressed as Santa Claus after rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 12月 24日 星期一

Two children hold toys after receiving them from Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, who arrived dressed as Santa Claus after rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

