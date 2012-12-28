版本:
中国

Elephant games

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

An elephant holds a soccer ball with his trunk during an exhibition soccer match on the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan participated in the Elephant Race event which involved elephants playing an exhibition soccer match and taking part in various other sporting activities. The event began on Wednesday and ends on Friday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

2012年 12月 29日 星期六

Elephant games

