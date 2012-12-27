版本:
中国

Street life in Aleppo's ruins

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter jokes with a child in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter jokes with a child in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
1 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A blind man walks past damaged cars in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A blind man walks past damaged cars in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
2 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Men sit in the middle of the road in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Men sit in the middle of the road in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
3 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Women push baby strollers past damaged buildings in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Women push baby strollers past damaged buildings in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
4 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A general view shows Aleppo's castle December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A general view shows Aleppo's castle December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
5 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Syrians wait outside a bakery in Aleppo city December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Syrians wait outside a bakery in Aleppo city December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
6 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Two boys sit near a fire in the Bustan al-Qaser area in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Two boys sit near a fire in the Bustan al-Qaser area in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
7 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
8 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A family rides a tricycle past a Free Syrian Army soldier manning a checkpoint in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A family rides a tricycle past a Free Syrian Army soldier manning a checkpoint in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
9 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Boys play outside their house in the countryside of Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Boys play outside their house in the countryside of Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
10 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A boy holds a chicken at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A boy holds a chicken at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
11 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
12 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A child smiles inside a classroom in Aleppo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A child smiles inside a classroom in Aleppo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
13 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Children play on swings in Aleppo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Children play on swings in Aleppo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
14 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Ahmad, a Syrian boy, shows his collection of shrapnel and empty bullets in front of a destroyed house in Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab district September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Ahmad, a Syrian boy, shows his collection of shrapnel and empty bullets in front of a destroyed house in Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab district September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
15 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Children play on burnt cars in Aleppo October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Children play on burnt cars in Aleppo October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
16 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
17 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes as he takes a break in Aleppo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes as he takes a break in Aleppo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
18 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A man stands in front of a wall damaged by a rocket attack from the previous night, in Al Sahara, Syria's Aleppo province, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A man stands in front of a wall damaged by a rocket attack from the previous night, in Al Sahara, Syria's Aleppo province, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
20 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Abdlhamid Haj Omar, 70, a father who lost three sons and two grandsons in the ongoing Syrian crisis, reacts as he visits their graves at the Martyrs' cemetery in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Abdlhamid Haj Omar, 70, a father who lost three sons and two grandsons in the ongoing Syrian crisis, reacts as he visits their graves at the Martyrs' cemetery in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
21 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A man sits in front of tombstone workshop in Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A man sits in front of tombstone workshop in Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Members of the Free Syrian Army rest in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Members of the Free Syrian Army rest in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
23 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray on the streets of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray on the streets of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
24 / 25
2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the market of the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 28日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the market of the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
25 / 25

Street life in Aleppo's ruins

Street life in Aleppo's ruins 分享
重新播放
下一个

Frigid swims

Frigid swims
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »