New Year swims
People wait behind caution tape before taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's more
People wait behind caution tape before taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the U.S. and every New Years Day holds the winter plunge which attracts thousands of participants. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man enters the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar more
A man enters the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People enter the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar more
People enter the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as a penguin enters the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual more
A man dressed as a penguin enters the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman exits the water after taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polarmore
A woman exits the water after taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Monte Isom of New York screams while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Damore
Monte Isom of New York screams while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A swimmer with his face painted as the flag of Scotland, reacts as he sits in the water during the New Yearmore
A swimmer with his face painted as the flag of Scotland, reacts as he sits in the water during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotlandmore
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers in fancy dress hold up placards as they participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at Soutmore
Swimmers in fancy dress hold up placards as they participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
People participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in front of the famous cliff at Etretat, western Frmore
People participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in front of the famous cliff at Etretat, western France January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in front of the famous cliff at Etretat, western Frmore
People participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in front of the famous cliff at Etretat, western France January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee during theirmore
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee during theirmore
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club prepare to take a dip in Lake Orankesee dmore
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club prepare to take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
